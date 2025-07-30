4 NBA rookies who will immediately outplay their draft positions

The 2025 NBA Draft came and went in late June, with plenty of fireworks before, during, and after the two-day event. Much of the focus, as always, was on the top of the class, headlined by Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. That focus continued through NBA Summer League in Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, and there were plenty of intriguing moments from prominent players taking their first professional steps.

However, non-lottery prospects also have the opportunity to blossom, and some wasted no time in showing their promise in Summer League settings. With that as the backdrop, this space will highlight four NBA rookies immediately poised to return value for their teams and outplay their draft positions. It is key to note that rookie seasons should not be overweighted, simply because NBA teams are tabbing players with more of a long-term focus than anything. Still, it helps when players quickly show that they are of NBA quality, and these four players can do just that.

Nique Clifford

Only one 2025 draftee was selected to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team, and it was Nique Clifford. Clifford was the No. 24 pick by the Sacramento Kings, and the former Colorado State guard immediately announced his presence with authority. In six Summer League appearances, Clifford averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game with strong scoring efficiency. He was a big part of Sacramento's run to the Summer League title game in Las Vegas, and Clifford scored 17 points or more in four of six outings.

On top of his stellar entrance to the pro game, Clifford already profiled as a player more NBA-ready than most of his rookie counterparts. The 23-year-old has a polished offensive game with the ability to defend multiple positions, with that versatility opening up paths to playing time. Sacramento does have prominent wings in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but there are minutes available behind them, and Clifford can step right in and contribute.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

The Charlotte Hornets have uncertainty at the center position. The Hornets moved Mark Williams earlier this summer and, without an incumbent at the position, there are clearly minutes available. Enter Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was the No. 34 pick in the 2025 draft. The former Creighton big man was one of the best defenders in college basketball a season ago, and Kalkbrenner brings a massive 7-foot-6 wingspan to the table.

While Kalkbrenner may have a relatively modest ceiling, he does profile as an NBA contributor sooner rather than later. His rim protection provides a floor and, with the potential to finish well around the rim on offense and perhaps space the floor as a shooter, Kalkbrenner can outplay his second round landing spot.

Rasheer Fleming

With the two-night format of the 2025 NBA Draft, Rasheer Fleming became a hot commodity. He was the first pick of the second round, and according to reports, there was something of a bidding war to be able to acquire him. Ultimately, Fleming landed with the retooling Phoenix Suns, and like Clifford and Kalkbrenner, there are minutes available to him.

Fleming is a 6'8 forward with a 7'5 wingspan, and he is a physical presence that isn't normally associated with rookies. On top of that, he can space the floor as a shooter, and Fleming's defensive toughness and versatility could unlock some intriguing outcomes in Phoenix.

Liam McNeeley

Unfortunately, McNeeley's Summer League run was cut short by reported Achilles tendinopathy, but he fared well in two games. The former UConn forward averaged 18.0 points per game while making 42.9 percen of his 3-point attempts, and McNeeley also averaged 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Charlotte.

It was not intentional to lump two Hornets rookies into this space, but alongside Kalkbrenner, McNeeley has a path to playing time and a modest draft position to potentially outpace. It was a mild surprise when McNeeley fell to No. 29 overall, but the former five-star high school prospect has real tools. His shooting wavered at the college level but, if that stabilizes, McNeeley could be a rotation player quickly, and that is all he needs to be to return value at the end of the first round.