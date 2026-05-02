In the grand scheme, the 2025-26 season did not go according to plan for the Houston Rockets. On one hand, the Rockets did manage to rack up 52 victories over the course of the regular season; that is not a small feat under any circumstances, especially when navigating some challenging waters with Fred VanVleet lost for the year, Steven Adams missing 50 games and Dorian Finney-Smith contributing very little after arriving as a major offseason splash. On the other hand, Houston fell short of regular-season expectations and then followed it up with a first-round playoff exit despite entering a series against the (very shorthanded) Los Angeles Lakers as significant betting favorites.

Yes, the Rockets missed Kevin Durant in five of those six playoff games. That is a relevant factor, to be sure. But Durant will also turn 38 years old in September, and the Rockets largely underwhelmed even with Durant available (and playing 78 games) this season.

Still, Houston does have a roster that is largely under team control for the 2026-27 season. The Rockets may choose to make more significant roster changes after an underwhelming campaign but, in the meantime, lead executive Rafael Stone has some more urgent decisions to make on players not under contract. In this space, we will highlight five players who may not return to Houston next season, largely for contractual reasons.

Tari Eason

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six | Jesse D. Garrabrant/GettyImages

Crucially, Eason is a restricted free agent. That means the Rockets can match any offer for the 24-year-old forward. Less than a year ago, Eason seemed like a clear core piece for Houston, but the two sides could not come to terms on a rookie-scale extension. Eason was perfectly fine this season, but his production and efficiency both dipped, and that decline was mirrored in his more advanced statistical metrics.

Eason still personifies a player type that is attractive around the league as a 6-foot-8 forward with defensive chops and just enough offensive prowess. At the same time, the "terror twins" moniker with Eason and Amen Thompson quieted a bit this season, and the Rockets may need to make some fiscally motivated decisions. If Eason gets a big offer elsewhere, an exit wouldn't be shocking.

Clint Capela

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Capela is the only player on this list who is under contract for next season. The veteran center "came home" on a three-year, $21 million deal last summer, and on the whole, he was perfectly fine given that price tag. However, he managed to stay on the floor for only 22 minutes in the playoff series against Los Angeles, even with Adams sidelined. Capela is a perfectly fine backup center, but the Rockets may not be able to justify the cost on a team with Alperen Sengun, Adams and fiscal question marks.

Jeff Green

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Uncle Jeff will turn 40 years old in August. Inherently, that makes him a flight risk when it comes to not being on the team next season. Green is well-liked in Houston and around the league, but he took the floor in only 30 games and he may be ready to hang it up. No one should be surprised if he comes back on the minimum for 2026-27, but he's among the players hitting free agency that may not return.

Aaron Holiday

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

Holiday was largely solid this season for the Rockets. He appeared in 57 games and, despite modest counting stats, connected on 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts for a team that badly needed that shooting. He will be 30 before the start of the 2026-27 season and, while the Rockets may make him an offer to return, it is not hard to see Holiday landing elsewhere for a few extra dollars and a potentially larger role.

Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two | Adam Pantozzi/GettyImages

Okogie ended up playing a rather large role for the Rockets this season. While making the league minimum, Okogie played in 78 games (32 starts) and appeared in all six playoff outings. He certainly outperformed the contract, providing real defensive value and managing to knock down 38 percent of his 3-point attempts. However, Okogie is somewhat duplicative with other players on the Rockets and his play was solid enough that other teams should probably be calling him this summer. Okogie may end up returning, to be sure, but he's a free agent to watch.