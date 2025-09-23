5 NBA head coaches on the hot seat before the season even begins

The 2025-26 NBA season is rapidly approaching, with every team in the NBA set to begin training camp within the next week. In most cities, that means real optimism as the season looms, even if just from the perspective of excitement of real, live NBA basketball returning. Still, not every situation is pristine, and inevitably, some begin to wonder how long certain NBA head coaches will be able to stay in their jobs.

In this space, we will highlight five coaches that could be on the hot seat at some point in 2025-26, and even a few that probably already are.

Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans

Green sits at the top of nearly every possible "hot seat" list ahead of the 2025-26 season. There was a school of thought that Green could be in trouble this summer, particularly as the front office underwent major changes. He managed to stay in the job after a 21-win disaster last season, but the Pelicans' new leadership may want to hire their own guy in the near future. Beyond that, the Pelicans have conflicting incentives all over the place. Namely, the best chance for New Orleans to win games this season may be to avoid playing their lottery pick rookies (Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen), and the Pelicans owe an unprotected (!) first round pick to Atlanta in 2026. At the same time, the front office probably wants to see the young guys, and that puts Green in a very difficult position.

Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards

It is fair to say that no NBA head coach could have led the Washington Wizards to playoff-level success over the last 121 games. At the same time, Keefe has a dismal 26-95 record since taking over in Washington during the 2023-24 season. Washington is, once again, projected for very modest results in 2025-26, and Keefe may not be able to withstand another rough season. Unfortunately, that can be one of the challenges for a first-time head coach navigating a full-fledged rebuild.

Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings

Christie finished the 2024-25 season as the interim coach in Sacramento, taking over for Mike Brown after a midseason parting of the ways. Christie has strong organizational ties and, in fairness, he did lead the Kings to a 27-24 record down the stretch. However, some are skeptical that he was the best possible candidate for Sacramento and whether the organization really did a wide search before giving him the permanent job. Also, the Kings are known for general uncertainty, and if Christie's team falls short of ownership expectations, they could pull the plug.

Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers

It seems odd to list Billups here, particularly after he inked an extension in April. After all, the Blazers were above .500 for the final three months of the 2024-25 season, and Billups presided over real improvement in Portland. With that said, the Blazers are still projected, at least by the consensus, to fall short of the playoffs in 2025-26, and an extension for Billups isn't exactly an overwhelming endorsement given that he was finishing the final guaranteed year of his previous deal. If Portland takes another step forward, Billups is probably safe, but if the Blazers stagger a bit, he could be in trouble.

Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers

Nurse is almost here by necessity, simply because of the overall uncertainty in Philadelphia. It is not the fault of Nurse and the coaching staff that Philadelphia fell apart last season, as the team's dip was heavily tied to injuries and roster attrition. Still, if the Sixers have another brutal season, the attention could conceivably shift to Nurse. That could be the case even more if another rough year contributes to an overall retooling effort in Philadelphia.