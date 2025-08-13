5 NBA rookies who will spend most of their time in the G League in 2025-26

The 2025 NBA Draft happened fewer than two months ago, but the players selected have already been through a lot. After a grueling pre-draft process, many first-year players moved on to NBA Summer League and, despite the "dead zone" around the NBA right now, rookies would be wise to continue focusing on development ahead of the 2025-26 season.

For some top prospects like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel, the G League isn't on the radar at all. While a lot of first-players struggle to contribute at the highest levels, there is often grace extended to lottery picks, especially when most of them are playing for teams not in a title-contending mindset. However, players drafted a bit later might have a harder time getting on the court as rookies and, in fact, there are some that might spend some (or even the majority) of their time in the G League.

The stigma of G League development has waned over the years, and with good reason, but it is also important to calibrate expectations. Of note, the Brooklyn Nets selected a whopping five (!) players in the first round in 2025. Under normal circumstances, a few of them would probably spend extended time in the G League but, well, the Nets aren't exactly trying to win at the highest level this season, so none of those five rookies are on the list below.

At any rate, here are five first-year players who project to be in the G League at times this season.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Los Angeles Clippers

Four of the five players on this list were first round picks, in part because it is much easier to assume second round selections will be in the G League at times. Yanic Konan Niederhauser was the final pick of the first round and, upon arrival, it was already known that the former Penn State big man was something of a project. He certainly has intriguing physical tools but, in addition to a raw overall skill set, Niederhauser joined the NBA's oldest team. The Clippers have all kinds of depth and, at Niederhauser's position, Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez, and John Collins would all see time before he would. As such, some time in the G League would be very logical.

Hugo Gonzalez, Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are in a period of transition. Jayson Tatum isn't available to play, both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded, and Boston isn't exactly a title contender. As such, it could make sense for the team's first round pick to see time on the court this season, and that could absolutely happen with Gonzalez. However, he is a 19-year-old wing, and Boston still has a lot of players who would be ahead of him on the depth chart. By the end of the year, it might make sense to have Gonzalez playing NBA minutes, but probably not right away.

Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks

Asa Newell has almost been forgotten as part of the (very) controversial transaction that saw the New Orleans Pelicans send an unprotected 2026 first round pick to move up 10 spots back in June. Newell was the player selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the pick once held by New Orleans at No. 23 overall, and the Hawks are excited about the former Georgia Bulldogs big man. Newell is just 19 years old, though, and the Hawks are in more of a "win-now" mode this season. It isn't as if Newell would be hopeless on an NBA court right now, but he sits behind Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porziņģis, Onyeka Okongwu, and Mo Gueye on the depth chart. A few trips to College Park await.

Noah Penda, Orlando Magic

Penda is the lone second round pick on the list, though he did draw first round buzz before being selected at No. 32 overall. The 20-year-old forward has real intrigue, particularly on the defensive end, but like Newell above, Penda arrives on a team trying to win. He is also overlapping with players like Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and even recent first round pick Tristan Da Silva. Penda's offensive limitations, combined with the team context, should keep him in the G League for parts of the season.

Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves

Beringer is the highest-drafted player on this list at No. 17 overall, and he showed real flashes during Summer League. In fact, Beringer's NBA tools are very evident as a (very) athletic center who profiles as a potentially high-level defender in the league. With that said, Beringer is just 18 years old and on a team with Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. It's possible that Beringer forces himself out of the G League, but he could benefit from on-court reps and Minnesota's present-focused approach likely keeps him off the NBA court most of the time.