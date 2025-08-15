5 NBA teams with the biggest offseason upgrades in 2025

The 2025 NBA offseason isn't technically over, and several (relatively) interesting free agents remain unsigned. However, the vast majority of the league's business is done for the summer, and that means it is time to take stock of what transpired.

For some teams, the summer of 2025 was about retooling, even if it meant getting worse in the short term. For some teams, rebuilding is the clear mantra, with very little incentive to actually improve the roster in the present. Still, other squads were clearly focused on taking the next step for the 2025-26 season, and this space will highlight five teams that made very obvious improvements.

Houston Rockets

The biggest name that changed teams this offseason was Kevin Durant, and he landed with the Rockets. The future Hall of Fame forward will now anchor Houston's offense, and considering the defensive aptitude of the Rockets, that is a scary proposition. Houston did have to send Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks out to get Durant, but they brought in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to bolster the depth. Houston was already good, but Durant raises the ceiling of the team.

Atlanta Hawks

One could argue that the biggest thing the Hawks did this summer did not even make a dent in 2025-26. New Atlanta GM Onsi Saleh pulled off a draft-day trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that might have had the highest approval rating of any single transaction this summer. That move netted the Hawks an unprotected 2026 first round pick with real upside but, aside from that, Atlanta also added Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to the mix for (very) little cost in the grand scheme. The Hawks now enter the 2025-26 season with real expectations, and it is easy to see why after adding that trio to an already talented young core.

Denver Nuggets

Denver's most prominent move was a deal to swap Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson. Candidly, there was a strong financial component to that transaction, but Johnson is a very good player, and it made sense for the Nuggets. In addition, the Nuggets fortified their famously weak bench by adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and old friend Bruce Brown. Also, 2024 first round pick DaRon Holmes II is back from injury and ready to contribute. Gone are the days when Denver fans would recoil in horror as soon as the starters left the court.

L.A. Clippers

The Clippers were already good a year ago, but they are even better (and deeper) now. To be fair, L.A. is unbelievably old, which does matter, but the talent adds are clear. Chris Paul can still play. Brook Lopez brings a different element with floor spacing behind Ivica Zubac. Bradley Beal gets a fresh start with much lower expectations. John Collins arrives to give the Clippers a more natural power forward, and his efficiency projects to be top-notch when playing with James Harden. In the end, L.A.'s ceiling comes down to Kawhi Leonard, but the Clippers have a ton of talent.

Orlando Magic

Orlando won the Southeast Division a year ago, but that had more to do with the nature of the division than the Magic being awesome. With that said, the Magic do bring back Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and they will be joined by high-profile addition Desmond Bane. Bane gives Orlando the shooting they've needed for years, and the Magic also added Tyus Jones to provide a steady hand at the point guard position. The Magic certainly are not without flaws, but the Bane addition was a potential game-changer to go along with the internal growth of returning players.