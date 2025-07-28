6 best targets teams are already eyeing for the 2026 NBA Trade deadline

As August nears, the vast majority of NBA business is done for the offseason. There are outstanding restricted free agents and, of course, the potential is always there for a surprise trade cycle. However, the league gets quiet around this time of year, and for good reason.

With that said, it is never too early to look ahead when looking for fireworks, and the next major transaction window in the league is the 2026 Trade Deadline. That deadline does not arrive until Feb. 6, but there are several players who could become available at that point. To varying degrees, these players could shift the balance of power in the league, and intrigue follows.

Here are six (-ish) players who teams are already eyeing for February, keeping in mind that it is not a comprehensive list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

As a mild spoiler, Antetokounmpo is, by far, the biggest name on this list. There was an entire news cycle of whether Antetokounmpo would ask for a trade earlier this summer and, while that could technically still happen before training camp, the consensus points to the former MVP sticking in Milwaukee to begin the 2025-26 campaign. However, the Bucks have very mild expectations and, if things start slowly, it is at least conceivable that Antetokounmpo could look up and wonder why he's trying to stick it out. Moreover, teams are at least dreaming about the potential of Antetokounmpo being available, so he has to lead this list.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

The Heat are kind of in a state of flux. Jimmy Butler is gone. The flirtation with Kevin Durant didn't go anywhere. And, in general, Miami projects as a middling team without a game-changing offensive force. To that end, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes that 2025-26 could "very much could be the make-or-break season for the Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo duo." That doesn't mean that they will be both be available, or even that one will be, but they could be if the Heat struggle and look for a more nuclear rebuilding option. Adebayo is coming off his worst offensive season in a long time, but he remains a tremendous defender, and Herro's value may never be higher after an All-Star selection.

Bennedict Mathurin

The Pacers appear to be entering a "gap year" of sorts, with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season and Myles Turner in Milwaukee. Indiana should be able to be competitive, but Mathurin is an interesting name to monitor. The former lottery pick has shown real scoring flashes in his first three seasons, including during Indiana's 2025 playoff run. On the other side, it has never seemed as if Mathurin was a perfect fit for the Pacers, leading to buzz that he could be on the move if they don't sign him to an extension between now and October.

Jonathan Kuminga

At this point, Kuminga might be the player on this list most likely to be traded around the February deadline. Kuminga is a free agent right now, but without a clear market, the most likely scenario is that he returns to Golden State on a manageable deal. It appears that all sides have their eyes open that a contract with the Warriors and a trade elsewhere in a few months is the best course of action. That means Kuminga has to be on this list.

Anfernee Simons

Reporting points to Simons already being quite available on the trade market right now. The high-scoring guard arrived in Boston as part of the Jrue Holiday trade, but he isn't striking anyone as a likely long-term fit with the Celtics. Simons can certainly contribute, but the deal was much more about shedding Holiday's salary than anything else. Simons is also an expiring contract this season, and he would have intriguing value as a mid-season trade target to give a team scoring punch without a long-term commitment.

Coby White

Like Simons, White is entering the final season of his contract. The Bulls would like to extend White, but they are capped on what they can offer, to the point where it seems quite likely that White will choose to ride it out into free agency. With that as the backdrop, he makes less than the mid-level exception in 2025-26, and teams would be lining up to trade for him at a reasonable cost. Chicago's overall plan remains muddy, but if they don't think White will be back, they'd have to consider moving him in February.