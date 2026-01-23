6 NBA players who desperately need a change of scenery at the trade deadline

The lion's share of attention around the NBA Trade Deadline is paid to star players, for obvious reasons. With the potential exception of quarterbacks in the football world, individual players make the greatest impact on the NBA, and names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Anthony Davis have dominated the trade conversation in January, especially once Trae Young was actually moved from Atlanta to Washington.

With that said, there are many NBA players that could be moved between now and the deadline on Feb. 5 that do not fit the "star" label. Some of those players are in tough situations for their individual growth. Some of those players don't make sense on their current teams long-term. Situations can vary quite a bit but, in advance of the deadline, it is time to highlight a handful of players that need a change of scenery.

Here are six players, in alphabetical order, who could benefit from a trade in the coming days.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Similarly to Keon Ellis (see below), Jose Alvarado is a player that would simply be best-served on a more competitive team. The Pelicans currently have the worst record in the NBA. That is not the fault of Alvarado at all, and New Orleans has been clearly better when he's played. Still, he is a role player with the ability to affect games in subtle ways, and Alvarado is simply languishing on a team that isn't going anywhere right now. It would be fun to watch him on a contender, and if he chooses to decline his player option at the end of the season, an acquiring team could get a good look at him before free agency.

Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

A number of members of the Sacramento Kings could be on this list, as that entire roster seems to be in flux for obvious reasons. However, Ellis has real trade value and he'll be a free agent this summer. He makes very little (just over $2 million), and as a legitimate 3-and-D guard option, he can basically fit anywhere. Ellis is the kind of player that should be on a good team where his talents play up, and that is definitively not the situation in Sacramento right now. Get him elsewhere ASAP.

Daniel Gafford

It isn't quite this simple, but if Anthony Davis stays in Dallas, Gafford would benefit from a trade. The Mavericks are heavily tied to Dereck Lively at the center position and, contrary to Davis's own belief, AD is a center at this stage. Gafford is a good and malleable player who would help a lot of teams, and he has a reasonable contract moving forward. Dallas could certainly keep Lively and Gafford if AD moves on, but the Mavericks are also not best set up to maximize Gafford's skills. Namely, he can be unlocked by a pass-first point guard that Dallas simply doesn't have anymore after the Luka Doncic trade.

Quentin Grimes

Grimes has the ability to block any trade, which is an important detail. That leverage came because he didn't agree to a long-term deal with the Sixers, taking the one-year qualifying offer instead. Grimes has also played well in Philadelphia, complicating matters in a good way, but it is clear that he's not a huge priority for the Sixers. That isn't because of Grimes' play, per se, but rather the reality of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and even Jared McCain being on the roster. Grimes might have to wait for the summer to go elsewhere, but if the right deal comes together, he could benefit from a move.

Jonathan Kuminga

It is almost cheating to have Kuminga on this list, simply because it is a very poorly kept secret that Kuminga needs to get out of Golden State. For one thing, he actually demanded/requested a trade earlier this month. On top of that, it is clear that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and perhaps the entire organization, would rather Kuminga be elsewhere, and obviously, Kuminga's side agrees. He signed a two-year deal worth more than $40 million this summer, though the second year is a team option. That could potentially unlock some trade options while closing others. Kuminga's ceiling as a player has probably been overstated in some circles, but he does have clear talent and youth (23 years old) on his side. Things are even more complicated after the Warriors lost Jimmy Butler this week, but Kuminga still has to be on this list. It's a necessity.

Jeremy Sochan

Sochan will be a restricted free agent this summer after not coming to an extension with the Spurs before the October deadline. The 22-year-old forward certainly has appeal around the league, primarily for his defensive ceiling and athleticism. Still, Sochan does not seem to be a priority with the Spurs, and rather than potentially letting him go for nothing this summer, it might behoove San Antonio to work out a deal and use Sochan to potentially land a bigger fish. On the Sochan side, playing with Victor Wembanyama is never a bad thing, but Sochan's shooting limitations are magnified on a team with Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. He's lost about half of his playing time (down to 13.1 minutes per game) this season, and all parties might benefit from a change.