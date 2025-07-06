Sixers free agency plans could be thrown into chaos by one move

Recent intel suggests the Philadelphia 76ers and restricted free agent (RFA) Quentin Grimes don't seem particularly close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension. The front office is operating with the understanding that they can match any offer sheet he signs, fighting the urge to outbid themselves. However, it's set up for an awkward standstill that could have long-term team-building ramifications.

There's been "little to no movement" in negotiations between Grimes and the 76ers, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. For whatever it's worth, the insider notes that the two sides "are hoping to continue communication in the coming days." Yet, all it takes is one bidder to complicate matters for Philadelphia and their chances of retaining the talented young wing.

The 76ers must tread lightly with Quentin Grimes' restricted free agency

The Sixers can go over the salary cap to re-sign Grimes this offseason because he's an RFA. They aren't afforded that same financial leeway if he accepts the $8.7 million qualifying offer Philadelphia tendered to him and hits the open market next summer. In other words, suitors with more financial resources can pry him away -- without much of a fight, given their current payroll distribution.

Philadelphia's nucleus of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey accounts for 90.8 percent of the league's cap space in 2026-27. Incoming rookie V.J. Edgecombe brings that number to 97.8. Fitting Grimes' desired $25 million average annual value (h/t Tony Jones of The Athletic [$]) into the budget becomes impossible without shedding some money.

Grimes had a chance to spread his wings as a primary bucket-getter for a decimated, tanking Sixers squad this past season. He showcased his skills as an athletic two-way swingman and three-point marksman who's an elite movement shooter and improving as a scorer off the dribble. The 25-year-old has developed as a slasher and added a mid-range jumper to his arsenal, thanks to a high elevation/release point, soft touch and balance.

Surely, someone else will value Grimes accordingly if he bets on himself for the 2025-26 campaign before exploring his options, barring an injury or setback. Philly should be proactive rather than reactive in this scenario, or risk losing a key piece of their present and future. The burgeoning sharpshooter fits well alongside their current core and can be a part of the post-Embiid era with Maxey, Edgecombe and Jared McCain.

In 28 games with the Sixers in 2024-25, Grimes averaged career-high counting stats across the board: 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He handled an increased workload well and efficiently, boasting .469/.373/.752 shooting splits on 16.4 nightly field goal attempts.