76ers' new NBA Draft favorite at No.3 won't make a lot of fans happy

The Philadelphia 76ers had a surprisingly bad 2024-2025 NBA season with a 24-58 record and a 13th-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Despite the bad record, the ping pong balls bounced in their favor during the NBA Draft Lottery, gifting them the No. 3 pick in this month's draft.

Philadelphia could go in numerous directions with the pick. A trade is always an option, but it sounds like the team wants to stay and make the pick. If they hit on this pick, the Sixers could be back into the playoff picture next season with Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and a high-impact rookie. Which player would be the best fit third overall for the 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft?

VJ Edgecombe has emerged as potential Sixers pick at No. 3

Cooper Flagg of the Duke Blue Devils and Dylan Harper of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be the first two picks in the draft — we've known that for a long time. After that, Philadelphia really "starts" the draft. Some Sixers fans want the team to take a swing on Ace Bailey from Rutgers, but recent reporting has the team going in a different direction, a direction that could rub some fans the wrong way.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, they Sixers select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the third overall selection. Edgecombe was always expected to be a top 10 pick, and it appears Philadelphia now might snag him at No. 3. He only played one year of college basketball with Baylor. The 6-foot-5 guard has explosive athleticism and is already a plus-defender.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN wrote that, "Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership. He appears to be "the leader in the clubhouse" currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor."

Trade rumors still surround Sixers at pick No. 3

If Philadelphia still wants to trade back, Washington is a team to watch. The Wizards would likely use the pick on Ace Bailey, as their roster lacks starpower and Bailey could potentially provide that down the line. Bailey is one of the most polarizing players in this class, with some fans thinking he possesses star talent, and others believing he's bound to be a bust.

If Philadelphia keeps the pick and takes Edgecombe, he could instantly provide impact on a Sixers team hoping for a bounceback year. During his freshman season with Baylor, he averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.2 APG, shooting 43.6 percent from the field. With Edgecombe more than likely to not get past Charlotte at No. 4, the Sixers pick has a big time domino effect for the rest of the draft.

If Philadelphia does trade down, their options open up considerably. Would they be able to get Tre Johnson from Texas or Kon Knueppel of Duke if the 76ers traded out of that spot? These are some questions that Daryl Morey will have to answer, but the best route for Philadelphia remains staying in the No. 3 spot and taking either Edgecombe or Bailey.