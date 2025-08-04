8 external options to fill the Hawks' final roster spot

The Atlanta Hawks have been busy this offseason, adding players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Luke Kennard. However, the quiet period of the NBA offseason is here, and Atlanta has put on the brakes along with most of the league. Since word broke that the Hawks were reportedly adding Caleb Houstan to the mix in late July, the focus has turned to the final roster spot for Atlanta.

At present, the Hawks have 14 players (including Houstan, who has not been announced officially) on full contracts and a full array of three Two-Way players. As such, Atlanta has only one spot left but, with a bunch of free agents still on the market, GM Onsi Saleh could be active in gauging interest. Realistically, the Hawks have only the veteran minimum to offer without exceeding the luxury tax, but that is similar to most other teams, and that spending power could be valuable.

Without delay, here is a look at eight players the Hawks could consider for the final spot.

Al Horford

To be clear, the vast majority of NBA observers are assuming Horford will end up in Golden State. That hasn't changed for weeks but, with every day he hasn't signed, there is hope elsewhere. That includes Atlanta, with reporting that the Hawks could at least have interest in a reunion. Horford is the best player available on the market, even at his advanced age, and Atlanta would undoubtedly love to have him alongside Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt.

Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon is a local product from nearby Gwinnett County, and he remains a strong player. Injuries have kept him out of the public eye the last couple of years, but Atlanta could use another guard to provide a steady hand. If Brogdon would sign for the minimum and a relatively small role behind Trae Young, it would be a nice luxury for Atlanta.

De'Anthony Melton

Like Horford, there is buzz that Melton could go back to Golden State. If he doesn't, Melton is a player that checks a ton of boxes... if he can stay healthy. He is a big-time, multi-position defender. He has some ball skills. He has a history of shooting. Atlanta has awesome defensive guards with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but you can never have too many.

Amir Coffey

Before the Hawks (reportedly) added Houstan, Coffey was perhaps the most attractive target on the market. He's the best wing available and, while Coffey isn't elite in any singular area, he is a proven rotation player at a coveted position. He could almost certainly find a bigger role elsewhere but, if Coffey would be willing to sign, Atlanta could benefit from another playable wing.

Precious Achiuwa

Achiuwa is kind of a "tweener," but the Hawks don't shy away from that. He is a valuable and versatile defensive player, which is the headline appeal for Achiuwa. His offensive game is a work in progress, but the Hawks could use more options who could function at center in certain lineups. Achiuwa could certainly do that, and he also might be able to play with Porzingis or Okongwu.

Chris Boucher

Boucher is also a "tweener" like Achiuwa, but he's a more established player. Boucher has a rare skill set of shooting and havoc creation on defense. If he was bigger and more naturally able to play center, it would be hard to imagine him being available in August. With that said, the Hawks have prioritized shooting and, even with Boucher's relative weaknesses, he'd be a nice add on the minimum.

Thomas Bryant

The Hawks have two starting-caliber centers. That is a very nice spot to be in, but Atlanta's center depth behind Porzingis and Okongwu is a question mark. At present, Mo Gueye is in line for center minutes if either "starter" is unavailable, but the Hawks might want some insurance. Bryant's defense is not strong, but he would fit Atlanta's desire to have versatility and shooting at every position on offense.

Monte Morris

The Hawks are seemingly comfortable with a world without a "traditional" backup point guard. Atlanta has a bunch of options for ball-handling with Trae Young off the court, including Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and third-year guard Kobe Bufkin. With that said, Morris is available and, if the Hawks want to give themselves a low-ceiling, high-floor option, he can be that. Morris is legendary for avoiding mistakes, and the 30-year-old can be a valuable insurance policy as a result.