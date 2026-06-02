AJ Dybantsa is stress testing the Wizards vibes before they've even picked him

How the franchise handles this early confidence test could set the tone for their entire rebuild.

AJ Dybantsa, a top prospect for the number one overall pick, could be creating pre-draft tension with his public demands.

A few weeks ago, the Washington Wizards were blessed by the oftentimes cruel and unforgiving lottery balls with the number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Since then, the Wizards have been connected to the three-headed monster that is sitting at the top of the loaded class: Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa.

The latter is the player many people believe should be taken with the first overall pick, thanks to his elite blend of size, length, and athleticism, coupled with his uncanny knack for putting the ball in the basket. In his lone season at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points per game on 60 percent true shooting.

It's no secret that Dybantsa is special. So much so that the 19 year old is firmly aware of it, and taking part in some public negotiating with his future employer.

AJ Dybantsa says step aside Trae Young

Dybantsa wore No. 3 at BYU, which was also the case during his high school and prep days. Unfortunately, Trae Young, the Wizards' projected starting point guard and a four time All-Star, is wearing that number.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Young spent his time with the Atlanta Hawks wearing the No. 11. He switched to the No. 3 (his high school jersey number) because the Wizards had the No. 11 retired in honor of franchise icon Elvin Hayes.

With this potential conflict of interest looming, you'd think it would be on the soon-to-be rookie to make the sacrifice and switch their number. However, according to this soundbite from his appearance on Gil's Arena, Dybantsa is not adhering to customary norms:

"If they do draft me, I do need No. 3, Trae. We’re gonna see in like 5 weeks.”

Now, to be fair to Dybantsa was on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, which is notorious for being a little more lighthearted and banter-friendly. So, Dybantsa may have just been joking around, and the Wizards have nothing to worry about.

With that said, there is reason to believe that Dybantsa was being serious. When asked to give his elevator pitch about why the Wizards should take him number one overall, Dybantsa mentioned (along with his incredible versatility) that he is an entertaining player who can fill up seats in the arena (no pun intended there).

You usual don't hear potential draftees discuss their box office potential in pre-draft media availability, especially when they have spent the last few weeks preparing for these moments with their representation.

More importantly, the confidence he demonstrated with that comment suggests that he wasn't joking when he said Young would have to cough up the No. 3.

Will these kind of comments actually lower Dybantsa's stock? Keep in mind, Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz (who own the second overall pick) is a budding star who also wears the No. 3. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Memphis Grizzlies (who own the third overall pick) also wears this number. Is the two-time NBA Champion really going to defer to a rookie?

Dybantsa could be joking about the No. 3. He could also be telling the truth. Either way, the Wizards patience is being tested. Let's see how far they can be pushed.

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