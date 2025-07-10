Is A'ja Wilson playing today? Latest injury update for Aces vs. Mystics

WNBA fans are currently holding their breath as they wait to hear about Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and her wrist injury.

Wilson left Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Liberty in the second quarter. With 4:13 remaining in he first half, Wilson was fouled by Liberty’s Leonie Fiebich while driving to the basket. When the defending MVP went to brace herself to buffer the hard landing on her shoulder, she fell awkwardly on her right wrist.

The center remained in the game and made both free throws. She was subbed out with 2:22 left in the second quarter and was ruled out at halftime with a right wrist injury. She returned to the bench in the third quarter, wearing a brace.

After the game, head coach Becky Hammon said she would undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning, which Wilson confirmed she had done in a Threads post.

She thanked the Liberty for their quick help and privacy and her team for “preventing my crash out” pic.twitter.com/2VeUY5MGam — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 9, 2025

She is currently listed as day-to-day, as the extent of the injury is not yet known. She was in a brace Thursday at shootaround.

A’ja Wilson with the brace on that right wrist during shootaround. pic.twitter.com/6hcAXQPCOp — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 10, 2025

A’ja Wilson is considered questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Mystics, sources tell ESPN. She’s had an MRI this morning on her right wrist, which she injured last night. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) July 9, 2025

Wilson’s status for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on July 19 is also unknown. The three-time league MVP is a starter on Team Caitlin Clark.

Before the All-Star break, the Aces will be playing a few must-win games. On Thursday, they play the Washington Mystics, who are also 9-10. They then have two games next week before the quick break.

Even though it’s only halfway through the season, these games are huge for the Aces, who are uncharacteristically struggling. At 9-10, they are 9th in the standings, which means if the season ended today, they would not make the playoffs.

A'ja Wilson fell awkwardly and hard on her left arm. Stayed down for a while but ultimately walked to the bench. Has to take these free-throws in a minute or so or else she's done for the night: pic.twitter.com/jYzYT6MROD — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) July 9, 2025

Wilson has already missed time this season. In June, she missed three consecutive games while in concussion protocol. Despite this, she’s second in the league in scoring with 20.7 PPG. Wison also ranks second in rebounds per game (8.7) and blocks per game (2.4).