Is A'ja Wilson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Aces vs. Lynx

Three-time MVP winner and two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson has been sidelined with a concussion since June 11. The injury occurred in the third quarter of a 97-87 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The injury was sustained on a defensive output as Wilson blocked a shot and caught an inadvertent elbow from Sparks forward Dearica Hamby.

The Aces are 1-1 without Wilson in the lineup. She leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists, Wilson’s presence has been missed as the Aces have struggled to find a rhythm without her. Tonight, the 5-5 Aces will face the top seeded western conference Minnesota Lynx in a matchup at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A'ja Wilson is out against the Minnesota Lynx

The Aces announced that Wilson will not suit up against the Lynx. During Wilson’s absence, coach Becky Hammon has utilized Elizabeth Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell to fill the void by committee. Kitley made her first start of the season in an 88-84 victory against the Dallas Wings, while Mitchell was inserted as the starter in a 76-70 loss against the Mercury. Neither Wilson nor Kitley has scored over four points in either game, so the absence of Wilson has been felt tremendously. Jackie Young has carried the bulk of the offensive load averaging 21.5 points a game while Wilson has been sidelined.

There have not been any announcements thus far on who the starter will be against the Lynx. A matchup with the league's leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, won’t be an easy task for a team whose best defender is on the injury report. Collier is averaging 26.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. As a team, the Lynx bolster the league's highest field goal percentage at 47.5 percent and the second-highest points per game with 85.9 per contest.

Without Wilson in the lineup, the Aces are missing season averages of 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2 steals, and 2.6 blocks a game. All indicators point to Wilson making her return on June 20 against the Seattle Storm. Her presence will be a key contributor for this team to gain momentum and make a deep postseason run that we've become accustomed to seeing in Las Vegas.