Al Harford has apparently left the Warriors on read as free agency continues

The Golden State Warriors thought they had their free agent veteran center locked in. Al Horford, fresh off a successful run with the Boston Celtics and still one of the most dependable big men in the game, was supposed to take his talent and experience to the Bay Area. Instead, the Warriors find themselves in free agency limbo, with Horford suddenly putting everything on ice.

Now, a new batch of contenders, in the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks, have reportedly crashed the party, all hoping to enlist Horford’s services.

Marc Spears on Al Horford:



"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry. You know who I think's gonna be in this decision: His 10-year son" pic.twitter.com/d87NsP3yaQ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 14, 2025

Al Horford’s career plans put on hold

Golden State didn’t just want Al Horford, they needed him. With Kevon Looney out and the center market quickly thinning, Horford’s combination of 3-point range, savvy defense and postseason experience could have been the answer to their prayers. The fit seemed so solid that the Warriors expected to make it official last week. Instead, they got radio silence. Now, Golden State is forced to pivot, looking into other potentially pricier options. The Warriors’ desire to reload for another title run hangs in the balance, all thanks to Horford’s pause.

At 39 years of age, Horford has nothing left to prove, but he might still have something left in the tank. Just last season, he averaged 9 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot over 42 percent for the Celtics. He was crucial in their title run two years ago, spacing the floor and anchoring the defense. But Horford’s mind is somewhere else, with a sixth child on the way and a family split between Atlanta and Boston, the idea of another year on the road may not be in the cards, especially playing on the West Coast. Retirement is a real option, and his indecision could be a sign of that.

“He’s still considering retiring, he’s not in any hurry,” Spears explained. He’s got a sixth kid coming on the way, he lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I’m hearing that whether it’s Golden State and a lesser extent to the Lakers, being away from the family that far isn’t going to be in that decision.”

So many options on the table for Al Horford

Horford’s hesitation in signing with the Warriors has now opened the door for the Lakers, Bucks and Hawks to make their pitch. The Lakers offer the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, plus a possible shot at another ring alongside LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, could use Horford’s shooting and basketball IQ to balance their front line.

Atlanta, Horford’s longtime home, offers comfort and a soft landing for a veteran who might want to stay close to family as he nears the end of a storied career. Each situation comes with its own perks, but at this point, it should come down to comfort and fit.