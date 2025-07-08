Al Horford's free agency decision should scare Warriors fan

So this is what it has come to.

Al Horford wants to be a Golden State Warrior. But despite courting potential offers from other teams, it doesn't look like the biggest threat to Horford wearing the blue and gold is coming from the NBA. Because going into year 19, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach recently reported that Horford is also considering retirement. And after a relatively quiet offseason, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Golden State is waiting with bated breath over Horford's decision.

In an offseason that saw Golden State miss out on Myles Turner and Kevon Looney walk away in free agency, the Warriors are in massive need of a center. Their current depth chart has the five spot laughably thin, with Draymond Green leading off ahead of Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Al Horford is clearly the last center left on the dance floor (seriously Houston, Clint Capela and Steven Adams?).

And it is deeply depressing for the Warriors to depend on Al Horford

The once-mighty Warriors dynasty is steeped in doubt. Their two most dependable scorers will officially both be in their late thirties by the end of the 2026 season, with Steph Curry close to pushing 40 years of age. Ditto with Draymond Green. And what's worse, they don't really have a plan for the future either. The only player on their roster that has flashed pre-prime star potential has been Jonathan Kuminga, and he is likely on the outside looking in going forward, at least with how Steve Kerr's offense works.

There is no time to bide for, and unless something (or someone) wild like Giannis comes to The Bay, this era of the warriors is likely done. Even if Al Horford signs with Golden State, as stabilizing as his presence would be, the most time he buys the team is another season or two chasing after a ring. And that's with the rejuvenated Nuggets, top-heavy Lakers, reigning champ OKC, and ascendant Rockets, Timberwolves, and Spurs in their way. If you haven't noticed, that's just the list of contenders that a Curry/Butler/Horford core would be forced to outlast to get to the Finals. And based on their age, that hypothetical core has one or two bites at the proverbial apple. And that's only if Horford decides to sign with Golden State in the first place.

Horford's looming decision shouldn't terrify Warriors fans on its own. As a player, he is probably the best they can hope for at a position they are desperate to fill. But the context for it is terrifying.

Because no matter what Horford decides, this offseason probably signals the end of the Warriors as we know them.