Al Horford's interest in the Warriors is more insulting than it sounds

Al Horford is set to enter his 19th season in the NBA next season. For the last four seasons, he has been playing for the Boston Celtics, where he has achieved great success, including winning the NBA Championship in 2024, the first of his career. Last season with the Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

With the Celtics future uncertain, Horford is expected to leave Boston for the Golden State Warriors this offseason. Not only is Golden State, his preferred destination, the 18-year veteran has recently considered retirement if he doesn't go to the Warriors.

With Jayson Tatum likely out for next season, the Celtics have already let go of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and Horford is the next domino to fall.

Why Horford wants to go to the Warriors

Despite other NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers, all showing interest in adding Horford, the Warriors are the only acceptable destination for him, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Where would Horford fit in on the Warriors?

The biggest question for the Warriors when considering signing Horford is whether he is a player who can help the Warriors compete for another title. Horford would be a valuable piece at the center position for the Warriors, especially with the future of Jonathan Kuminga uncertain.

Recent rumors suggest that the Warriors could be looking to trade Jonathan Kuminga. He was drafted by the Warriors with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and continues to improve statistically heading into his fifth season with Golden State.

Last season with the Warriors, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.

If the Warriors want to compete for a championship next season, and they see Horford as a part of reaching that goal, the best possible option is to keep Kuminga. A forward and center group that features Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis will be an efficient group in the Western Conference if they can stay healthy.