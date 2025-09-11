Alabama guard Labaron Philon is ready to prove NBA scouts wrong

Labaron Philon was in the first round conversation for the 2025 NBA Draft. He made it clear to reporters throughout the pre-draft process that he was committed to going pro. Then, right before the final buzzer on the withdrawal deadline, Philon backtracked and returned to Alabama for what promises to be a productive sophomore campaign.

That feels like the right choice. While Philon was often phenomenal as a freshman, he didn't necessarily click with NBA scouts. Most plugged-in experts projected Philon in the late 20s, many even in the second round. His place in the league was far from guaranteed. By returning to Alabama in the aftermath of Mark Sears' graduation, Philon inherits a more substantial role and an opportunity to build on his case to league executives. There's a lot more money in being a lottery pick, which feels like a realistic outcome for Philon in 2026.

The slender point guard will need to improve in a few key areas to truly boost his stock, but there will be ample opportunity on this new-look Crimson Tide roster. Philon will be one of the best guards in the SEC, on a team built for another deep run in March. Nate Oats is the crème de la crème of college basketball coaches, and he will put Philon in a position to not only produce, but excel.

Let's dive into what makes him such a special prospect — and what might hold him back from greatness at the next level.

Labaron Philon NBA Draft bio

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177 lbs.

Birthdate: Nov. 24, 2005

Position: Point Guard

Offensive Role: Slashing Guard

Defensive Role: Off-Ball Pest

Projected Draft Range: 10-25

NBA Draft highlights

Strengths

Philon exhibits excellent tempo and body control as a ball-handler. He won't muscle through contact or win straight away with his first step, but Philon has no trouble getting to his spots with dexterous handles and stuttered pacing. He's able to mix speeds, exploit angular advantages and hit the jets once he's moving downhill.

The in-between game is a real strength for Philon. He's still proving himself as a 3-point shooter, but there aren't many off-limit areas inside the arc. His floater is buttery and he's capable of awkward, off-balance finishes with either hand. Philon's lack of strength and vertical pop will inhibit him in the paint against NBA defenders, but he's great at eking out angles below the rim and creatively avoiding contests. His touch is special, and it bodes well for long-term development as a shooter and shot-maker at all three levels.

Unafraid to get into the teeth of the defense and exploit lapses in coverage, Philon is a live-wire threat coming off of screens or dribble handoffs. The pull-up jumper needs work, but it's functional enough when there's space to load up. Factor in an ambidextrous finishing package, quick-trigger floater, soft touch and sharp playmaking instincts, and there aren't too many ways to fully nullify Philon. He can find a cutter with a hand in his face and thread a pass through a tight window. He will keep his dribble alive until a lane opens up or a shot opportunity manifests. Rarely does Philon let a possession stall once he's working his way to the rim.

Philon is a point guard by nature, and he'll need to function as a primary playmaker at the next level with his lack of size and strength. But he spent plenty of time off-ball as a freshman, beating closeouts off the catch, timing cuts to the rim and whipping sharp connective passes. He is scalable within different lineups and different roles, which should help him appeal to a broad range of teams.

The playmaking talent is there, though. Philon can still get pressured into the occasional slip-up, but he operates with a patience beyond his years. He effectively locates lob targets and can deliver passes with velocity and accuracy, with either hand. As he takes on a more central role in the Alabama offense, expect his facilitating skill to really pop.

There will be natural limitations to what Philon can accomplish in NBA defensively due to his frame, but he's a committed stopper at the point of attack. What should help him flourish and maintain two-way value at the next level, however, is Philon's off-ball instincts. He's constantly popping into passing lanes or sneaking backdoor to pick a pocket. He averaged 1.4 steals as a freshman. Philon mucks things up with intention and is seldom out of step with his team's game plan. He should survive in a league that is increasingly inhospitable for one-way players.

Weaknesses

The NBA puts an immense physical toll on a player's body. Philon weighs in at 177 pounds. He will benefit from future growth and strength development, but it's hard to see it reaching a point where strength is ever an advantage — or even a negligible factor. On both ends of the floor, Philon will need to deal with the battery of NBA athletes. Teams will try to isolate him on defense against stronger wings and guards. He will face NBA defenders who can muscle him off his spot and stonewall him at the rim. How effectively does Philon navigate those challenges? It is perhaps the question that will define his professional career.

Philon's touch and craft should help him as a finisher, but he's not a great athlete. He's not going to win with burst and he's going to go up against much bulkier rim protectors in the NBA. There is a world in which Philon's rim efficiency, which isn't great as things stand, becomes a real problem at the next level, rather than improving as his development flourishes and his bag of tricks deepens. He didn't get to the free throw line much as a freshman, an issue that will be exacerbated in the NBA if he can't absorb contact and deal with pro-level bruisers.

The shooting concerns are genuine, too. He hit 30.1 percent of his 3s as a freshman, mostly off the catch. Philon's touch is a positive indicator, and he shot over 40 percent on 3s as a high school senior, but he takes a while to load up on pull-up jumpers and there are countless examples of college shooters who project well, but never quite figure it out mechanically. If Philon isn't spacing the floor, it will inhibit his offensive impact, especially in off-ball situations.

On defense, it's fair to wonder if Philon can consistently generate stops at the next level. He'll still rack up steals and be in the right spots, which goes a long way, but the overwhelming majority of players with his physique are picked on to some extent. Philon's defensive metrics in the NBA will almost certainly be muted compared to what he was able to accomplish in college.

Final summary

Philon is an incredible story — a four-start recruit whom few viewed as a short-term NBA prospect coming out of high school in Missouri. He surpassed all expectations as a freshman and is stepping into a far more robust role in year two. He will lead one of the best teams in college basketball at Alabama, with NBA scouts closely monitoring his progress along the way.

The lanky point guard is one of the more unique and under-appreciated prospects in the 2026 draft. The funky shooting mechanics and thin frame will breed skepticism, but those willing to dig beneath the surface and embrace Philon's off-beat play style and vibrant strengths will come to appreciate him deeply.

Only 20 years old on draft day, Philon is still early in his development process and there is significant room for growth, both in the literal, physical sense, as well as on the court with his processing and skill. He's a lottery-level talent and should take up enough of the spotlight to command that level of respect in 2025-26.