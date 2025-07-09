Angel Reese’s biggest week yet just got even bigger

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese woke up this morning with two major announcements to share. First, she has unveiled her first signature shoe with Reebok. She highlights that the 'Angel Reese 1' 'Diamond Dust' colorway is a way to honor her journey as a basketball phenom.

Diamond Dust.



Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same.



The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever. @Reebok pic.twitter.com/c0UUJJGLaJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 9, 2025

Reese joins an elite club, being only the second woman ever to have their own signature shoe with Reebok.

Reese's shoe is also debuting on the WNBA edition cover of NBA 2K26 — in which she's wearing the AR1s — her second announcement of the day. With the announcement, Reese told the press, “Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it’s a statement.”

She’s got next.



Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete!



Pre-order NBA 2K26 today at the 🔗 in bio pic.twitter.com/oE4gg8HK5h — WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2025

She joins other WNBA superstars, like A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and others, who have also been featured on special edition covers of the video game in past years. She told PEOPLE Magazine being on the cover is "an honor" and she's "just trying to be the first of many, and have many young kids and young women look up to me and know that they can do the same things I'm doing."

This is not the only cover Angel Reese has been on, either. She graced the cover of Vogue Magazine in January of this year to discuss her passion for both basketball and fashion.

Both of these announcements come at a time when Reese's on-court performance is just heating up. She has been playing lights out. Reese was just named to her second All-Star roster — in just her second WNBA season. She is averaging a double-double with 13.2 points per game, while leading the entire W in rebounds with 12.9 per game.

Reese was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week this past week, along with the Chicago Sky's Player of the Month in June. Which makes complete sense when you look at her numbers over the last five games. She is recording an average of 19.4 points and 16.6 rebounds per game, 11.6 of those rebounds being defensive.

These big announcements could not have come at a better time — just add them to her endless accolades. Reese has consistently silenced critics who have riddled her with unfair expectations and opinions throughout her career. It's satisfying to see her off-court success pick up at the same time as her on-court game is thriving this season.