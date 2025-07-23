Angel Reese makes more WNBA history, but finds herself at risk of suspension

Last night, the Chicago Sky took a 91-68 loss against the Minnesota Lynx — but Angel Reese still made history. Reese is having a great season as of late. With her averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, she is the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

During her performance in Minnesota last night, she recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds - making it her 10th straight double-double. This made new WNBA history. In only her sophomore season, she became the first WNBA player with multiple streaks of 10+ double-doubles. Her first streak was during her rookie season, and she reached 15 straight, which is the most consecutive double-doubles ever in the W.

While her numbers are impressive, and she seems to be getting better and more confident, she also recorded a career-high 9 turnovers against Minnesota. So, there could be a couple of things holding her back.

Angel Reese in technical foul trouble

During the game, Angel Reese picked up her seventh technical foul of the season. It came after she was driving to the basket while being defended by Lynx center Maria Kliundikova — who received a common foul. While I, and some other fans, did not necessarily see anything during the play that should have resulted in a Reese tech, it was called by the officials nonetheless. So, we can assume there may have been something following the play.

According to the WNBA rules, a player is suspended for one game once they reach eight technical fouls in a season. When they come back, they will be suspended for every second tech they are assessed for the remainder of the season. Reese is lucky, as the limit used to be seven techs before they extended the number of games in a W season.

Given that we are only halfway through this season, we can expect Reese will most likely get at least one more technical foul. Although the league does have the ability to review and rescind players' fouls — which, honestly, a couple of Reese's probably should have been. It is not typical that this happens, but Reese did have one tech repealed last season.

Reese has become a pillar for this struggling Sky team — dynamic in rebounding every game and puts up the second-most points by a very close margin. She's playing the best she has all season, and even with Chicago at the bottom of the totem pole, it would be a shame if she were at risk of missing multiple games due to racking up more technical fouls.