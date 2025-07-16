Is Angel Reese playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sky vs. Dream

The Chicago Sky's 2025 WNBA campaign has been fairly rocky. They are currently sitting with a record of 7-14 halfway through the season. Although they just recently beat the Minnesota Lynx, the team leading the WNBA, in one of their back-to-back games against them.

In that win against Minnesota, Chicago had a few players step up - one being Angel Reese. Reese recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists in their 87-81 victory. While they dropped that next game to Minnesota, Reese was again a star player. She put up 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Angel Reese's game has been relatively good all season, but she has really picked it up in July. Over the past six games, Reese is averaging 19.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. She has become a staple for this Chicago Sky team, both with her offensive and defensive abilities.

Is Angel Reese playing tonight?

Angel Reese will, unfortunately, be sitting out tonight against the Atlanta Dream. The cause of her injury is unclear, but the Sky ruled her out for the game tonight on Tuesday due to a leg injury. A timetable for her return is also unclear as of right now.

Reese is not the only player sitting out for the Sky tonight. Ariel Atkins, another one of Chicago's pillars, had to exit their game against the Minnesota Lynx on Monday due to an apparent leg injury. She has now also been listed as inactive for tonight's contest. Atkins will surely be missed on the court tonight. She is Chicago's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game.

Chicago going into this matchup without Atkins and Reese is intimidating. They put up a majority of the Sky's points. They also have the ability to find each other in games - like in their win vs. the Los Angeles Sparks late last month.

The vision from Angel Reese 👁️👁️



She finds Ariel Atkins on the back door cut as Chicago keeps rolling in Q2!



LAS-CHI | League Pass pic.twitter.com/iSpYVcCmAA — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2025

Without the pair on the court, Chicago's chances of winning surely decrease. A lot of the weight will fall on Kamilla Cardoso in the paint, and players that would typically come off the bench like Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen.

Chicago's saving grace might just be that Dream star Rhyne Howard is also sitting out tonight. This will be her second game being inactive due to a knee injury. She is averaging 16.5 points per game right now. In Chicago and Atlanta's two matchups this season, Howard was the top scorer in both, recording 22 in one and 36 in the other. She is expected to be out till the end of July.

Howard was already labeled as unavailable for the WNBA All-Star game this Saturday, being replaced by Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride. But, Angel Reese was named as an All-Star reserve, so hopefully she can get healthy and compete this weekend.