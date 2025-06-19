Bill Simmons has far too much faith in the Hornets front office

Bill Simmons told NBA Draft prospect Kon Knueppel that he would fit in well with the Charlotte Hornets on The Bill Simmons Podcast recently. He's probably right, but the problem is, he’s giving the Hornets front office way too much credit to make the right decision. They’ve been rebuilding since Charlotte got its team (back) in 2004.

Their current roster construction is proof that no matter who they draft, until their front office actually commits to winning, it won’t matter how many top five picks they have. A team that has LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams still can’t get out of the NBA draft lottery purgatory, partly due to injuries, and partly due to a lack of overall talent.

Simmons suggested the Hornets take Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 pick in next week's draft. Knueppel’s draft stock has risen as the next best player from Duke behind consensus No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are among the group of players that experts think will be picked next. After that, there's no real consensus.

Knueppel would be a really good fit for the Hornets. He can give them some offense and would be a great role player to pair with Bridges, Miller and Ball. But Charlotte is so far away from competing that even then, they will be in desperate need of veterans and productive role players. Plus, Charlotte is such a bad landing spot that Knueppel would already be a disadvantage.

The Charlotte Hornets can't get out of the rebuilding phase

Someone has to step up and say something isn’t right and make the right move. The Orlando Magic turned that corner by adding Desmond Bane, the Pacers made smart deals and it took them to the NBA Finals, but the Hornets remain in purgatory. It’s one thing to constantly have top picks in the draft, but they never seem to develop or the team is never good enough that they either waste away their career or leave to accomplish success.

Drafting Knueppel is the right move, but it's hard to get excited about a player for a franchise where talent goes to die. That’s assuming the Hornets even believe in Kneuppel. If Bailey’s draft stock drops and they decide to draft him because of perceived upside, that could be a disaster for a different reason.

They don’t need any more ball-dominant wing players. If a team doesn't know how to develop players, it doesn’t matter who they draft. Knueppel is a player that is a perfect fit for this team, so Simmons is right there. But Charlotte's history makes it hard to get excited about anyone they pick.

This front office is doing the team no favors in getting into NBA relevancy. There’s no confidence they will construct a roster that will turn that corner. And that’s why, as good of a point as Simmons makes, a "good fit" might not mean much in Charlotte.