Blazers just gained about 1 billion fans after first Summer League game

We're still in the early stages for the post-draft Portland Trail Blazers, and their gamble already looks like it's paying off. Yang Hansen was the big shocker of the 2025 NBA Draft. Projected to go somewhere in the second round, Yang moved up a mind-boggling 20 spots from where ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo had him mocked. But as surprising as it was to the rest of the league, the Blazers have apparently had their eyes on him for two years, according to the NBA and Associated Press.

And based on his Summer League debut, Portland looks like it hit a home run with the 'Chinese Jokic'.

Portland ran the Warriors' Summer League roster right out of the gym and, while Yang's stat line didn't pop too much on the surface, he displayed all of the two-way versatility scouts called him on prior to draft night (including a notable three blocked shots). Even better was his highlight reel.

Every single one of Yang's five assists were as Jokic-like, as advertised, and for a non-shooter at his age (28% from three in the CBA), Yang wasn't afraid to let it fly. And for a player who scouts were afraid would have trouble adjusting to the NBA, passing the eye test is one of the most important things Yang could do at this early stage in his career.

So, what do the Blazers have in Yang Hansen?

As impressive as Yang was against the Warriors, the road still isn't clear for him going forward. Even with Deandre Ayton out of the way, Portland will still be entering the 2026 season with four true centers, one of which was a lottery pick just last year. And Donovan Clingan had a very solid rookie year to boot: second on the team in rebounds and blocks, and top-four in almost every advanced stat that matters (PER, win shares, VORP, you name it). Not to mention that neither Yang nor Clingan is much of a shooter.

If nothing else, Portland probably has some relatively easy answers to their questions regarding Yang's fit. He'll need to bulk up and maximize his quickness for stretch bigs to do so, but Yang displayed legitimate point center skills in his debut. He looked comfortable and assertive bringing the ball up the court in the fast break, passes like he has eyes at the back of his head, and is legitimately a bit more mobile than advertised, if still a little stiff posture-wise.

OPB's Winston Szeto reported on Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups claimed that Yang and his IQ were ready to go right now, and Billups looks to be a profit. There is a future where Yang and Clingan can legitimately play together, especially if Yang's perimeter skills continue to grow past his unreal vision.

Moreover, Szeto's article goes on to highlight how much Yang seems to legitimately love the city of Portland. If he's able to carve out a starting role on the Blazers, Yang will have a career home in Oregon. And even if he doesn't, what Portland also gets with Yang right now is a passionate fanbase of 1 billion people. Yang is only the third Chinese-born player to be drafted to the NBA in the first round, and is being mentored by Yao Ming himself. The hype is real, and it's no secret how hard China rallies around any of its players to make the league. The Blazers are about to snag a lot of international jersey sales as it is. For a team that's reportedly up for sale, according to OPB's Andrew Theen, Yang brings a lot even to the most cynical view of the team.

And if Yang hits the ceiling suggested by his playmaking and size, who knows what's going to happen?