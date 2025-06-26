Blazers’ surprise pick earns ‘Chinese Jokić’ comp from someone who’d know

Not knowing if his name would be called on the first night of the NBA Draft, Yang Hansen sat and waited in the crowd next to his family before getting the announcement that would change his life.

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver walked to the podium and announced that the Blazers had selected Yang Hansen, the cameras cut to him and his family in the stands. Hansen appeared surprised to be called earlier than he may have anticipated, but it was truly a feel-good moment for everyone involved.

Portland makes a huge surprise

The Portland Trail Blazers made one of the most shocking picks when they selected Chinese center Yang Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Many scouts and analysts had Hansen labeled as a second-round pick, but with his impressive tape and workouts at the NBA Draft Combine, his stock rose, and the Blazers organization was willing to take a swing on him.

Portland traded back with the Memphis Grizzlies, trading the draft rights to Cedric Coward, the 11th overall pick, in exchange for the rights to Yang Hansen, a future first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

Joe Cronin on Yang Hansen

"At 16, we selected a player that we've been watching for quite a while and we're really excited about, Yang Hansen," said Blazers general manager Joe Cronin. "This is a very, very unique talent in our opinion. He obviously has great size at 7-1, just turns 20 tomorrow. High-end skill set, his ability to pass, his basketball IQ, his functionality in the post, his ability to step out."

Cronin added: "I think in these playoffs, one thing I've really noticed is the way these successful teams think the game. Their basketball IQ, their skill sets, their ability to make others and each other better is a critical component to winning these games. And that's what Yang brings to this. His basketball IQ is very, very high, and he makes others better. That's what we're trying to do here is find guys that help supplement and build each other up, and it's something that he thrives at."

Yang Hansen's resume

Turning 20 years old today, Hansen has been one of the best international prospects over the last two seasons, and he's already highly accomplished.

Hansen was named the Rising Star of the Chinese Basketball Association for the last two seasons with Qingdao, and was named an All-CBA Domestic Players First Team and a CBA All-Star. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24 and led the CBA in blocks during the 2024-25 season.

Standing 7-foot-1, Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season. Hansen shot an efficient 59 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arch.

Yang Hansen's skill set

Although Hansen may not be the most athletic and physical player when it comes to imposing his will on the defensive side of the ball, he has all the tools and traits to become one of the most skilled big men in the game.

Hansen has already been compared to Rockets center Alperen Şengün and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, which is incredibly high praise. Hansen has a natural feel for the game, his touch around the rim is unmatched, he has exceptional vision, and he possesses great footwork that makes him highly effective on the offensive side of the ball.

Portland's Core

Last year, the Blazers took center Donovan Clingan with the seventh pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he showed a ton of promise in his rookie season as that defensive rim protector. Now, paired alongside Hansen, who has a scoring-first mentality, they should complement one another, and Portland now has two cornerstone pieces at the center position.

A young core that now features Donovan Clingan, Yang Hansen, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija, along with vets like Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton, looks very promising on paper. It will now be on head coach Chauncey Billups to develop this core and take them to the next level.

Yang Hansen became the third Chinese player to be selected in the first round in NBA history, the other two are Yao Ming and Yi Jianlian.