Bronny James may have just gotten the lifeline he needed in the NBA

To many, the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason feels like another letdown. Yet again, summer passed without the arrival of a long-rumored third superstar. The signings of Jake LaRavia and DeAndre Ayton were seen as mere band-aids for a roster still lacking depth. The fans weren’t exactly thrilled.

That narrative began to shift, however, when the Lakers signed Marcus Smart to a two-year, $11 million deal. The former Defensive Player of the Year and longtime Boston Celtics leader brings grit, experience, and championship DNA — all qualities the Lakers desperately need.

Some would say Rob Pelinka salvaged the offseason with that move. Others might argue it’s LeBron James and Luka Dončić who benefit the most from finally getting a true point-of-attack defender. But the real winner may be none other than Bronny James, the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James' path to Lakers roster has never been clearer

Heading into his second Summer League, Bronny made a clear shift in mindset — prioritizing defense over offense. Not that scoring was ever a problem. He averaged 14.3 points, capping it off with an 18-point performance in his final appearance. But what really stood out was his defensive tenacity, especially when he locked down No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg in their highly anticipated matchup.

Before Smart’s arrival, Bronny’s defensive mentors were D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent. One was traded midseason due to ongoing struggles on that end; the other was mostly sidelined with injuries.

Now, with Smart in the building, Bronny has a real model to follow. A player who’s made his career off hustle, instincts, and vocal leadership — traits that head coach JJ Redick would be thrilled to see Bronny emulate. At 31 years old, Smart is in the perfect stage to mentor; Bronny, at 20, is the perfect sponge. That’s 11 years of defensive wisdom ready to be passed down to someone many fans hope is the Lakers’ future.

This season will be a crucial test of Bronny’s opportunity and trust within the organization. So far, his most extended NBA action came in a 15-minute stint last year against the 76ers — one in which he was admittedly overwhelmed. Redick later said it “probably wasn’t the smartest idea” to give a second-round rookie that kind of responsibility so early.

But things change — fast.

With Shake Milton recently waived, Bronny just moved a step closer to real rotation minutes. The dream of playing meaningful basketball alongside his father is one step closer to becoming a reality — and this time, it may not just be a storybook moment.

It might actually work.