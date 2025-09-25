Brooklyn Nets season hasn't even started yet and it's fully off the rails

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 26-win season in 2024-25 and, if anything, one could argue that the team actually exceeded expectations. Head coach Jordi Fernandez drew rave reviews and, if not for a midseason sell-off of key veterans like Dennis Schröder, Brooklyn may have posted even more victories in the midst of a clear rebuild. However, expectations remain quite modest for the 2025-26 season, and things are not exactly off to a flying start in Brooklyn.

For one thing, the Nets are currently projected for 20.5 or 21.5 wins in the betting market, which is the lowest figure in the Eastern Conference and the second-lowest (Utah) in the league. Some of that can be explained by the continued rebuild, but Brooklyn also invested five (!) first round picks in players who do not profile as ready-made contributors. Media Day arrived for the Nets earlier this week and, in short, there is a lot of work to do.

Michael Porter Jr. might retire soon?

in a recent podcast appearance alongside Justin Laboy, Michael Porter Jr. indicated that he could be on his way to an early retirement. "Because of the injuries and stuff, I don’t know how much longer I really want to play," Porter said. "Like, I want to play as long as I can, but people don’t understand the things I’ve got to go through on a daily basis—just to get out on the court and play with the best athletes in the world." Porter then went on to reference Ben Simmons' injury challenges alongside his own, saying "it's not that he doesn't want to hoop, it's the fact that those injuries are serious injuries."

At present, it is fair to note Porter Jr. as perhaps the best player on Brooklyn's roster after he arrived via an offseason swap for Cam Johnson. On the positive end, Porter Jr. is a proven entity as a shooter, but he is in a different role with the Nets and, well, comments like this one may not be the most positive for his time in Brooklyn.

The Cam Thomas Situation

Cam Thomas hit restricted free agency this summer after an explosive scoring season in 2024-25. There did not seem to be a massive market for his services outside of the Nets and, without a long-term deal in place, he decided to take the qualifying offer of a one-year deal in Brooklyn. Thomas was asked by Brian Lewis of the New York Post about the choice to take the qualifying offer, and he indicated he "would rather control (his) situation" while later saying he is "happy to be here to play in front of fans again."

Nets GM Sean Marks referred to the Thomas standoff as "the ugly part of the business when you can’t find a common ground," and even if he did say that it "doesn’t mean he’s not a Net in the future or throughout the season," the tone was rather ominous by Media Day standards. It seems logical that Thomas would certainly rather have the security of a long-term deal and, in short, he could be looking out for his next paycheck this season in a way that could become noticeable.

Injured rookies

As noted above, the Nets drafted five players in the first round, and two of them are already banged up. No. 8 pick Egor Demin is making his way back from a tear of his plantar fascia, and No. 22 pick Drake Powell has been sidelined all summer with a left knee issue. Neither injury was a shocking revelation at Media Day, but Powell hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 work and Demin's tone wasn't overly inspiring for a quick return.

“I’m not a doctor, so it’s hard for me to even tell what’s going on with it,” Demin shared, via C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News. “So, for me, it’s just important to stay present and I’m trying to focus on whatever plan I have from the physicians, right, and whatever timing I have from them.”

Another injury concern

While the Nets are heavily invested in young players, a veteran acquisition this summer is also banged up. Former Miami Heat wing Haywood Highsmith is a potential rotation contributor for Brooklyn, but he had knee surgery this summer and isn't quite ready to rock at the outset of training camp.

“Right now I’m six and a half weeks out of surgery, so I’m doing jogging, spot-shooting, movements and workouts," Haywood said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "Not 100 percent. Light contact. And the plan for me is to be ready for the start of the regular season.”

All told, the Nets weren't in line to win a ton of games this year no matter what. Still, it is fair to say that the vibes could've been better in Brooklyn's first future-facing activity of the 2025-26 season, and it could be a long year.