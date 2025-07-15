Bucks future keeps getting dimmer as 2024 draft pick struggles at Summer League

One of the biggest questions this NBA offseason about the future of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee remains unanswered. The Milwaukee Bucks preparing for a future without Antetokounmpo isn't the franchise's only problem; the lack of young talent that has been displayed for Milwaukee at the NBA Summer League has caused a concern for the future.

The Bucks selected Tyler Smith with the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, Smith struggled to find any growth offensively throughout the year. In hopes of improving his game in the offseason, the Bucks added Smith to their 2025 Summer League roster. His improvement in the Summer League, however, hasn't been there as he continues to struggle.

In the three summer league games for Milwaukee, Smith has recorded a total of 17 points and is shooting 23 percent from the field with a tournament total of 6-of-26. Smith's worst performance came during the Bucks' 93-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, where he scored four points and went 2-of-12 from the field and 0-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Smith's struggles for Bucks at the Summer League

That's not what the Bucks and the fanbase needed to see, especially as they enter a season with huge expectations.

In 23 games played last season with Milwaukee, Smith averaged 2.9 points per game, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. But, he had the chance to rebound with strong performances in the Summer League.

Smith's one bright spot was during the regular season finale against the Detroit Pistons, where he scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' 140-133 overtime win. Smith didn't appear in a single game during the Bucks' opening-round playoff series loss against the Indiana Pacers.

In terms of youth, the Bucks don't have anyone that they can rely on in games. That's not great news, especially as they try to keep Antetokounmpo around in Milwaukee long-term. Maybe, things can turn around once the Summer League closes or during the preseason. But now, it doesn't look great.