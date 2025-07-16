The Los Angeles Clippers made one of the bigger splashes of the offseason official on Wednesday, signing Bradley Beal to a two-year, $11 million contract. Beal, who most recently played for the Phoenix Suns, left nearly $14 million on the table to join James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, forming a brand-new Big Three in L.A.

BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gxZB0ObSms — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2025

The losers? Not the Suns — they were clearly ready to move on. That title belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks, who failed to land a star-caliber guard on a bargain deal to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and newly acquired Myles Turner.

Milwaukee’s offseason has been one of the most perplexing in the league. After stretching and waiving Damian Lillard — while still being on the hook for $22.5 million annually over the next five years — the Bucks were expected to aggressively pursue backcourt help to take the playmaking burden off of Giannis. Beal, despite his recent regression, would’ve been a low-risk, high-upside option. Instead, he’s in a Clippers jersey, and Milwaukee is once again left scrambling.

Bucks still aren't close to putting a contender around Giannis Antetokounmpo

To their credit, the Bucks have stayed active: They claimed Cole Anthony off waivers, re-signed Gary Trent Jr. and took a flyer on Kevin Porter Jr. But that group doesn’t exactly scream title contender — even in an Eastern Conference that’s suddenly wide open. With Lillard gone, Milwaukee hardly has anyone who can serve as a primary ball-handler or initiator. Beal is far from a perfect player, but he can at least run your offense and knock down shots efficiently around one of the best players in the league.

Still, the concern isn’t about whether Milwaukee makes the playoffs. That feels like a given. The real question looms much larger: What’s going on with Giannis?

Is he happy with the direction? Is frustration mounting? Could a trade request be on the horizon? And if it is — what does a Giannis trade even look like?

Since their 2021 title run, the Bucks have been trending downward. They’ve won just one playoff series in three years, while major pieces like Jrue Holiday were traded, awkward fits like Kyle Kuzma were brought in and vets like Khris Middleton were increasingly marginalized.

Now, the window to keep Giannis content is thinner than a slice of deli ham. Missing out on Beal — even a diminished version — isn’t just a bad look, it’s a potential turning point. The Clippers are surging toward relevance in the West.



The Bucks?



They’re just sleeping.