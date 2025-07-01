Bucks' rough start to free agency is pushing Giannis Antetokounmpo out the door

Free Agency started and the Milwaukee Bucks have not done much. They brought back Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince and Kevin Porter Jr. but lost Brook Lopez to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lopez loss is not ideal but will not be as big of a loss as people think, given age and his slow lateral quickness.

The Bucks have one goal this offseason, do everything they can to prevent the greatest player in their franchises history to request a trade. Although they have not had a poor offseason, they have not done enough to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo they can win a championship next season.

The Eastern Conference landscape is dependent on the Achilles of three players, including Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. With each passing moment a move isn't made is pushing Antetokounmpo out the door.

Who should the Bucks to convince Giannis to stay?

The busiest Eastern Conference teams in the offseason have been the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic. Both are aware that the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are likely out of contention due to Jayson Tatum's and Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injuries. Based on the moves they made, Orlando and Atlanta are looking to make a run for next season.

Lillard should be the first East star to return from injury. Up until that point, whether that's late in the season or the start of the playoffs, Milwaukee needs to stay afloat.

A huge win would be for them to bring back Gary Trent Jr. He was one of the best shooters in the league, shot 50 percent from three in the playoffs, and played his role off the bench perfectly.

What allowed Milwaukee to be Eastern Conference contenders was their defense, which they haven't been great at the last two seasons. With Lopez gone, an opening for Al Horford arises. He's a floor spacer, which is perfect next to Antetokounmpo, and still a great all-around defender despite turning 39 years old.

Milwaukee needs to focus on two areas: Scoring and defense. Antetokounmpo will likely be averaging close to a triple double for most of the season. If Kyle Kuzma, Portis, Porter, etc... can become consistent scoring options they will be competitive. This will also give Antetokounmpo a better chance to win his third MVP.

If Milwaukee can be a top three seed in the east by the time Damian Lillard returns from injury, they put themselves in scary position to make a run to the finals.