The New York Knicks are poised to build on their successful 2024–25 campaign, and with Tom Thibodeau officially out as head coach, the next step could involve a major roster move. While bolstering the bench is still a priority, one Western Conference star has reportedly emerged as a dream target for New York’s front office: Jaren Jackson Jr.

According to Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints, "At least one key figure within the Knicks organization has long coveted Jackson Jr. as a trade piece — viewing him as an ideal frontcourt pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns."

This report dropped just a day after the Memphis Grizzlies dealt Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a massive haul of draft picks — signaling the start of what could be a significant retooling phase in Memphis. The Grizzlies, who parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins just nine games before the postseason, fought their way through the Play-In Tournament but were swiftly swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

JJJ’s Breakout Season

Despite the disappointing team result, Jaren Jackson Jr. arguably had the best season of his career. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 stocks (steals + blocks) over 74 games, and posted a career-best 37.5 percent from three (minimum 60 games played). The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year continues to grow on both ends of the floor and has been a pillar of Memphis’ postseason consistency over the past five years.

For Knicks fans, the idea of adding Jackson Jr. is more than just intriguing — it's tantalizing. He’d immediately patch up New York’s defensive lapses in the paint while adding a versatile 20-point scorer to the lineup. With Towns stretching the floor offensively and Jackson Jr. protecting the rim, the Knicks could finally solidify one of the league’s most balanced frontcourts.

What would a trade look like between Memphis and New York?

Proposed trade:

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Mikal Bridges, 2026 FRP, 2028 Brooklyn FRP swap, 2030 FRP

New York Knicks receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

This scenario allows the Knicks to make the trade without needing additional free agent signings. Mikal Bridges, who is entering the final year of his contract, becomes the centerpiece heading to Memphis — a strong two-way player with playoff pedigree and upside. However, there’s speculation that Bridges may command a payday the Knicks aren’t prepared to offer long-term.

Despite his heroics in the second round against Boston — where he delivered two crucial defensive stops to help swing the series — Bridges was inconsistent in earlier rounds, especially against the Pacers. While giving up five first-round picks for him last offseason was a gamble, fans now seem more willing to part ways with him if it means securing a top-tier talent like Jackson Jr.

Is there an alternate path if the Knicks don't want to trade Bridges?

If the Knicks are reluctant to include Bridges, an alternative package could revolve around Josh Hart, Tyler Kolek and a mid-level exception free agent. While this would match salary requirements, both Hart and Kolek have shown significant upside and could play vital roles next season — making it a tougher internal decision.

The Knicks are sitting at a rare crossroads — one where another bold move could elevate them from contenders to legitimate favorites in the East. Whether Jackson Jr. is the missing piece remains up for debate, but the opportunity is clear: Go big, or risk plateauing.

The only question now is — will the Knicks make the leap?