All eyes on Caitlin Clark vs Napheesa Collier: The All-Star matchup we've been waiting for

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were given the honors of being team captains for this year's WNBA All-Star game. They are both having incredible seasons so far, particularly Collier. Clark has had run-ins with injuries and has sat out a total of 10 games this season. She appears to be back and healthy, but is still adjusting back to her typical exceptional self.

Collier is leading the league in average points per game with 23.9. She also averages 7.7 rebounds, 5.5 of those being defensive, per game. Clark, on the other hand, is averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 assists per game. They are both elite in their own right - and fans have been waiting for this match-up all season.

This contest between Collier and Clark will be exciting, in particular, because we have not seen it yet this season. But, also, both are at the top of WNBA MVP conversations. Napheesa Collier is leading the MVP race — and frankly, is looking extremely hard to beat. Although, if Clark can continue to get her shooting up, and keep winning with the Fever, she could give Phee a run for the title. The All-Star game will be a great opportunity to see it up close.

While the wo have not had the chance to compete against each other on the court yet this season, due to Clark's injury stints. We did get to see them compete off the court when drafting the players who will represent them in the All-Star game.

Team Caitlin and Team Phee are set for the WNBA All-Star game 🔥



Who you got? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M2d3rUV0F3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2025

More exciting All-Star matchups

These rosters are intriguing and she make for more exciting matchups than just Clark vs. Collier. Team Phee has a lot of size, while Team Clark has many sharpshooters that will make beyond-the-arc plays very entertaining to watch.

A pair that fans have been loving since these players entered the W last season is Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. Two superstars that we have only seen square off once this season. As well as Clark vs. Paige Bueckers, who fans got a taste of this past weekend.

Another matchup fans can look forward to is against two New York Liberty champions, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. The teammates are on opposing teams for the first time in three seasons, which should make for another friendly battle.

There are plenty more duos to watch during the All-Star game. With less on the line than a regular-season contest, this game should hold a major entertainment factor. The All-Star game will take place this Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 PM ET.