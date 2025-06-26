Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Sparks

The Indiana Fever have gotten off to an up-and-down start to the 2025 WNBA season. The additions of Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard have paid dividends for the team, but the situation with DeWanna Bonner escalated quickly and will take some time to move past.

All told, the Fever own a 7-7 record, which places them ninth in the WNBA standings. Star guard Caitlin Clark has not played quite at the level that she did as a rookie, but her season has also been derailed a bit by injuries. The second-year player has already missed five contests for the Fever.

Indiana went 2-3 without Clark in the lineup, but they are 5-4 when she plays. It was a left quad injury that sidelined her earlier in the season, and this week, she is dealing with a groin strain ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Caitlin Clark is OUT for Thursday's game vs. LA Sparks

Unfortunately, the Indiana Fever announced that Clark will be out for the game against the Sparks as she deals with her left groin strain.

Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Los Angeles:



Caitlin Clark – Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/eErBMTmJLt — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 26, 2025

It is likely that veteran guard Sydney Colson will start in her place, but the team also signed Aari McDonald for the rest of the season after waiving Bonner on Wednesday. Colson has averaged just 3.0 points and 2.1 assists, whereas McDonald contributed 11.0 points and 3.0 assists.

Clark is still dominating games this season for the Fever, but her turnovers have gone slightly up this year and her points, rebounds and shooting percentages across the board have all faltered.

On the road especially, Clark has struggled from the three-point line in 2025. She has grown as a driver and is getting to the free throw line regularly, but the most crucial aspect of her game has been lacking throughout her sophomore campaign.

The extent of Clark's current injury is unknown, but the Fever play again on Friday against the Dallas Wings, so her status for that game is in jeopardy as well. After the Wings game, Indiana will have a short break before facing the Aces at home on July 3.

Then, Indiana will have a five-game home stretch, which should give Clark the opportunity to fully recalibrate her shot and become the assassin that fans have come to know her as. However, getting healthy will be her top priority.