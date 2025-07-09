Caitlin Clark's return shows just how much work the Fever still have to do

The Indiana Fever have been eagerly awaiting the return of Caitlin Clark, but her first game back was a disaster — a 19-point loss to the Valkyries. This one was especially frustrating as it dropped the Fever to 9-10 on the season, a full-game behind Golden State in the standings and in a three-way tie with the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces for the final two playoff spots.

Clark started but, for the first time this season, shared the backcourt with another point guard. Aari McDonald — who was initially signed as a hardship replacement during Clark's first injury stint this season — has made herself essential, averaging 10.3 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game

Clark still had the ball in her hands plenty, but this was the first game this season in which she'd played at the same time as McDonald and the offense looked out of sorts with the new arrangement. Clark was 4-of-12 from the field, for just 10 points. She added 6 assists but also 4 turnovers. She also wasn't the only Fever player who struggled shooting — the rest of the team was 4-of-22 from beyond the arc.

The Indiana Fever are still building an identity

The Fever were 5-5with Clark in the lineup, outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per 100 possessions when she was on the floor before this loss to the Valkyries. But this loss showed that becoming the contender they hoped to be this season isn't as simple as just plugging her back into the lineup. She's now missed nine games this season, a five-game stretch in late May and early June and this recent four-game absence dating back June 24.

Kelsey Mitchell thrived in Clark's absence and has played much better without Clark on the floor all season long. Boston, as well, looked much more comfortable and assertive with Clark out.

And then there are the role players like McDonald, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and Sydney Colson. All likely need Clark to be the best versions of themselves, but Hull is the only one of that group who played for the Fever last season, and everyone else has been trying to figure out their role with Clark in and out of the lineup. They have to play differently with her on the floor and they haven't had nearly enough reps yet to do it at the level the Fever will need to compete for a title.

This team has all the talent it needs. What it needs now is continuity and shared experience. There will be pressure to live up to expectations all at once, but fans should be preaching patience. What matters is how they perform in the playoffs, and everything between now and then is about preparation and building the synergy and structure they haven't had a chance to do yet.