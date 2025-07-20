Caitlin Clark, WNBA stars wear “Pay Us” shirts before All-Star Game

The WNBA has reached peak popularity. Players are hoping to turn all the attention on the league into a lucrative new CBA, and they mean business. Before Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, players on both sides donned black t-shirts that read, "Pay Us What You Owe Us." Caitlin Clark, who is out injured and won't play, joined in the protest.

Players and the league recently met to discuss the new CBA, but it doesn't sound like they made much progress. The presence of the t-shirts at the All-Star game says a whole lot about the state of those negotiations.

The current CBA expires in October, so the clock is ticking. Players have not ruled out the possibility of forcing a lockout. Considering the growing momentum enjoyed by the league, that would be a terrible outcome for everyone involved.

What do WNBA players want from the new CBA?

Revenue sharing is at the heart of the negotiations. The league has a $200 million media rights deal in place for 2026. Under the old agreement, players could expect to see a fraction of that money — something like 10 percent. Compare that to the 50 percent revenue sharing in the NBA. Players are looking for a more equitable share. The question is how close to 50 percent they can get.

Beyond that, players want salaries in general to rise as well as improved benefits for retirement, family planning and pregnancy. The benefits are one of the few areas the league and players are close to an agreement, per ESPN. There is also a push for investment in facilities and travel accommodations.

Breanna Stewart said the union's most recent offer and the league's counteroffer were "black and white."

With stars like Clark standing with the union, the players have more leverage than they've ever had. Still, negotiations are tricky and ownership won't want to give up more than they need to. All the players can do is apply public pressure. Their All-Star Game statement did just that.