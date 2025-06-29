Cavaliers dream LeBron James return is easier said than done

LeBron James may have subtly opened the door to request a trade this offseason while exercising his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. It could also be seen as a ploy to pressure the Los Angeles Lakers to build a roster that can compete for a championship around him. Regardless, Cleveland Cavaliers fans have begun fantasizing about a potential homecoming

Seeing James, the kid from Akron, returning to the Cavaliers to finish his legendary career where it began sounds like something you see in movies. It'd be a dream full-circle moment for the city and franchise, and an outcome all basketball enthusiasts can appreciate. Nonetheless, we must burst that bubble due to Cleveland's financial situation ... for now.

A LeBron James-Cavaliers reunion won't be easy

The Cavs are well over the second apron, making it incredibly difficult for them to make marginal personnel upgrades, let alone wholesale changes. They can't aggregate salaries, future first-round picks are frozen, among other limitations. Adding James' bloated salary while satisfying the Lakers under these circumstances isn't impossible, but calling it an uphill battle might be an understatement.

Yet, the Cavs can duck the second apron and then pursue James. It'd take a lot of wheeling and dealing, which is plausible, albeit challenging, especially if both sides are motivated. Doing so would certainly require parting ways with at least one (probably two) of their core four members.

In this scenario, All-Star point guard Darius Garland and/or standout center Jarrett Allen get rerouted, assuming Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are off limits. Sharpshooting super sub De'Andre Hunter could also enter the discussion. Nevertheless, a third team likely needs to get involved since the Lakers can't afford to take back all three of their salaries, further complicating matters.

The Cavs are an ideal non-Lakers destination for LeBron James if he requests a trade

James' longtime agent/business partner/friend, Rich Paul, made it clear that the NBA's all-time leading scorer wants a shot at another ring. However, he also acknowledged that the current state of affairs in Los Angeles sets up for a more forward-thinking team-building approach. Cleveland is a viable landing spot if the differing timelines result in a split.

Of course, fairy tale story aside, Cleveland gives James a prime chance to win title No. 5. Even without Garland and Allen (and Hunter), a talented group remains. A fellow All-NBA talent in Mitchell, an ascending two-way star and defensive anchor à la Mobley. They have capable shooters in Max Strus, Sam Merrill and the recently acquired Lonzo.

Moreover, the Cavs reside in a wide-open Eastern Conference in which the last two Finals representatives lost their franchise centerpieces to a torn Achilles tendon. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton set to miss most or all of 2025-26, Cleveland is considered the betting favorite. They and James can try to capitalize on the opportunity with one last dance.

After stumbling into their next generational superstar in Luka Dončić, the Lakers are operating on his clock, not James'. They've been given a new lease on life and a runway to better position themselves for the post-LeBron era. Does Los Angeles take the life raft extended to them courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks? Or does the new ownership group want to maximize the latter's remaining time in the league? It's a fascinating battle of push versus pull that gives Cleveland a sliver of hope.