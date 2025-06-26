Cavaliers still have the perfect pick waiting for them in the second round

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among several teams without a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, missing out on a new wave of top-tier talent entering the league. But tonight, with the 49th and 58th overall picks, Cleveland has a chance to uncover a late-round gem — one who could fit seamlessly into a rotation still looking to patch key gaps.

Enter: Tyrese Proctor.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard out of Duke University has quietly emerged as one of the more polished two-way backcourt options available in the second round. While he may not have the flashiest highlights or name recognition like some of his Blue Devils teammates — Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, or Kon Knueppel — Proctor carved out a reputation as a poised, adaptable guard who can thrive both on and off the ball.

This past season, Proctor averaged 12.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3 — a major leap in efficiency that caught the attention of NBA scouts. His command in pick-and-roll sets, catch-and-shoot spacing, and defensive IQ make him an appealing fit for teams looking for an NBA-ready rotational piece with upside.

And for Cleveland, the timing couldn’t be better.

The Cavs need a player exactly like Tyrese Proctor next season

With backup point guard Ty Jerome set to hit free agency and a significant extension likely out of reach, the Cavaliers find themselves squeezed by financial constraints. Already $12 million above the second apron, Cleveland faces the same luxury-cap wall that championship contenders like the Celtics have been dealing with. Keeping Jerome, or pursuing a veteran guard in free agency, may simply not be possible.

That’s where Proctor fits in perfectly.

A three-year college player with proven versatility, Proctor offers the ideal mix of experience, efficiency, and affordability. On a rookie-scale contract, he would provide the Cavaliers with a cost-effective backup guard who can immediately contribute while continuing to develop behind the likes of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell — assuming the Cavs keep both in the fold.

For a team coming off 64 regular-season wins and chasing deeper postseason runs, adding reliable depth at low cost is essential. And when Cleveland’s name comes up on the screen tonight, Tyrese Proctor should be the first name on their radar.