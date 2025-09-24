Cavs give former top pick one more chance to salvage his career

The Detroit Pistons were expecting Killian Hayes to be the lead guard of the future when they took him seventh in the 2020 NBA Draft. Talent evaluators viewed Hayes as a big guard who could make plays for himself and others. His jumpshot, athleticism, and handle were all question marks, and the Pistons got some ugly answers.

Hayes never blossomed in the Motor City. He was routinely hurt, and the on-court production was lacking. Hayes averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists in 26.1 minutes a game, shooting 38 percent from the field. Field goal percentage is a Mesozoic way of judging efficiency, but I highlight Hayes' low FG percentage because he wasn't a lethal shooter from behind the arc.

If he shot 38 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3 on volume, I'd sing a different tune because the low field goal percentage stems from taking more difficult, rangy shots. That wasn't the case with Hayes in his 210 games in Detroit. The lack of a jumper appeared in the worst way, as Hayes shot 28 percent from deep.

Hayes' scoring and shooting prowess were limited. Lead guards can't be liabilities from a scoring perspective (unless you control the tempo like Tyrese Haliburton). Haliburton isn't a limited scorer; he chooses to get his teammates involved first. It's a difference. Hayes' production led to him being out of the league for the majority of the 2024-25 season.

Luckily for Hayes, there are ways he can contribute if he isn't the lead guard. He can do some things on a semi-positive level in an off-the-bench role. He has his chance to show his worth in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers take a chance on Killian Hayes

Talent evaluators never labeled Hayes a great defender before the draft, but his desire to compete didn't go unnoticed.

Hayes appeared in a career-high 76 games in 2023. Per Bball-Index, his perimeter defense graded out at a B+. He wasn't elite, but Hayes fought to stay glued to the ball and was pure chaos in the passing lanes. Hayes' 2.1 steals percentage ranked in the 87th percentile amongst point guards per Cleaning The Glass.

That type of fight is needed in Cleveland. The Cavs lack defensive stalwarts in their backcourt, with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland making their living primarily through their offensive contributions. Hayes won't come to the team as a lockdown defender, but you won't bleed defensively in his minutes. Especially considering the defensive bigs behind him, manning the paint in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Those bigs will illuminate Hayes' passing chops. The 5.2 assists he averaged in his time with the Pistons came from opportunity and his vision. He probably won't reach that threshold as a backup, but that doesn't mean he isn't the type of passer that can help a second unit.

With Hayes' suspect handle, some passes are tougher to make. He isn't the greatest right-hand live dribble passer, but skip passes, kickouts, and dump-offs are areas where he excels in passing.

In this breakdown from Bryce Simon at Motor City Hoops, Hayes' ability to stay calm in traffic stands out. He attacks and finds the open man on the kickout.

The tendency to get to the rim without looking to finish is one of the reasons Hayes isn't a starting lead guard-level player, but when running the second unit, he can leverage his patience and look to score or pass.

The rim gravity of Allen and Mobley could aid Hayes' finishing a bit. Hayes shot 56 percent at the rim in 2023 (30th percentile), but playing alongside lob threats could glue defenders to the bigs, giving Hayes better lanes and finishing angles.

Hayes won't magically begin shooting like Mitchell, Garland, or Ty Jerome, who the Cavs lost in free agency this offseason. Still, he can contribute in spot minutes with defensive intensity and the ability to keep the ball moving on the other end. That number seven overall pick may never be justified through his play in Cleveland, but he has the opportunity to salvage his career right now.