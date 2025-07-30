Cavs pipe dream of bringing LeBron home is already hanging on by a thread

Who wouldn't want a LeBron James homecoming with the Cleveland Cavaliers a second time? While a second homecoming won't surpass LeBron's first, which brought the city of Cleveland its first championship in over half a century, the King coming home to finish his career with another NBA title would be a fairy tale ending.

The Cavaliers already have a team built to win an NBA Championship, so what's holding Cleveland back from signing their hometown savior next summer? It's harder than it looks.

What the Cavs would need to do to sign LeBron

Bringing back LeBron would be difficult for the Cavaliers next summer. James is set to play the next season with the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of competing for an NBA Championship after picking up his $52.6 million player option in June. LeBron has a no-trade clause, so trading him would be a decision made by James himself.

If LeBron decides to return for a 24th season in the NBA, he would enter the 2026 offseason as a free agent. Not only are the Cavaliers one of the teams interested in signing him they would have to sign him to a minimum contract. Would LeBron be willing to take a massive pay cut in hopes of winning a fifth NBA Championship before retiring?

LeBron has taken a pay cut before when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010. The pay cut that he took was much less than he would have taken if he had decided to sign back with the Cavaliers.

Why the Cavs bringing back LeBron is unlikely

Legacy is extremely important to LeBron, and winning a second title with his hometown team and retiring in Cleveland, where his career first began, does sound attractive. With Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and a talented roster, the Cavaliers give LeBron the best shot to capture his fifth NBA title.

Given the circumstances, however, the Cavaliers' signing of LeBron seems unlikely at this point. Cleveland is more than $20 million over the second apron and would be even further entering the 2026-27 NBA season. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen's contract is set to kick in, which would push Cleveland's salary cap up to $28 million. Cleveland wouldn't be able to clear enough cap space to sign James for more than just the minimum.

Does LeBron really want to come back?

The real question is LeBron going back to Cleveland even worth it at this point? It's well known that LeBron's relationship with the Cavaliers organization, particularly owner Dan Gilbert, hasn't been a great one.

While LeBron's feelings with the Lakers have been mixed, if he were to deaprt LA, it likely would be for a team that can offer him more than a minimum contract. The Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat are teams that can sign LeBron to more than a minimum contract.