This time last summer, the Boston Celtics still had the taste of champagne on their lips. But much has changed since then due to All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the playoffs. His devastating injury has forced the team to shake things up, and they may not be done. However, barring a Godfather offer, Derrick White's staying put.

Boston reportedly wants a "Mikal Bridges-type" return package to part ways with White, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer (h/t The Stein Line Substack [$]). That's quite a haul, as New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fans know. There aren't many front offices willing to meet those sky-high demands, if any; the Celtics are ostensibly daring them by putting this into the ether.

Celtics effectively take Derrick White off market by wanting a 'Mikal Bridges-type' haul

Fischer notes that Boston has "received no shortage of inbound trade calls on both White and Jaylen Brown," though "nothing got serious on either front." Those inquiring about the Celtics' Swiss Army Knife (or 2024 Finals MVP) have seemingly hung up the phone upon hearing the asking price. It's Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens' way of saying they aren't available while not shutting the door entirely, as the shrewd businessman he is.

Folks presumed the Celtics opened the floodgates for a full-blown teardown after rerouting Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, but they thought wrong. Stevens and Co. are just retooling to align with Tatum's return to form in 2026-27. In other words, offloading White (or Brown) isn't in the cards unless someone blows them away with an offer that can't be refused.

White was a key piece of the Celtics' championship run in 2023-24 and has developed into a favorite among the Boston faithful. He's publicly voiced his love for the city and the people, so the veteran likely doesn't want to leave. Fortunately for him, that doesn't figure to be happening.

Nonetheless, the Orlando Magic swooped in and made an aggressive move to land sharpshooter Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. Given the parity and wide-open nature of the league (partially because of Tatum's absence), rivals see an opportunity. The Indiana Pacers instilled hope in executives and fan bases alike across the Association. Could someone use that as motivation to go after White?

What is a 'Mikal Bridges-type' haul?

New York sent five first-round picks (four unprotected, one top-four protected), a pick swap and salary filler for Bridges roughly a year ago. The Knicks paid a premium, albeit in a unique situation where the Nets were in a uniquely rare position of power. Brooklyn wasn't getting that from anyone else.

Brooklyn had a combination of leverage and charged the Knicks twice on the dollar for an additional crosstown tax. Two of Bridges' college teammates at Villanova are New York's franchise pillars, All-NBA floor general Jalen Brunson and wing Josh Hart. Being a subway ride away from their respective arenas made it easy for the Nets to squeeze more out of their nearby rival.

Expecting similar compensation for White as the Knicks gave up to acquire Bridges from the Nets is a fool's errand. Nonetheless, the Celtics appear to be using that swap as a repellent to have suitors steer clear of their two-way swingman.