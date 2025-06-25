Celtics aren't done making moves, with sights on projected lottery pick

The Boston Celtics have already shuffled around their championship winning roster to avoid further luxury tax penalties as a second apron team. But they aren’t done just yet. Their hope is to get inside the lottery for their first round, which they haven’t been in since they drafted Aaron Nesmith with the No. 14 pick in 2020. They’re eyeing Kasparas Jakucionis as their new guard after they traded Jrue Holiday.

Even if they manage to finesse their way high enough to draft him, Jakucionis probably wouldn’t start and would end up being a backup guard that could start eventually. If they move off of Derrick White, there’s a chance he and newly acquired guard Anfernee Simons, hold down the backcourt this season.

Jayson Tatum’s injury expedited a plan Brad Stevens and this front office already had in mind. The Celtic weren’t going to be able to build their roster year after year as a second apron, luxury tax team. Though Boston hasn’t necessarily purged everybody that’s healthy, they moved off salary cap casualties Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to get below the second apron.

Their latest move suggests not only are they done, but they’re completely reshuffling the squad that won them their first championship in a decade and a half.

Are the Boston Celtics getting too greedy and desperate with latest roster moves?

The one thing I’d caution the Celtics as they swiftly reconstruct this roster is making too many drastic moves too soon. This is still a roster that should be competitive in the Eastern conference. Aside from the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, the rest of the conference is wide open with Tyrese Haliburton suffering an Achilles injury just like Tatum.

They don’t have to throw the whole team away and tank for a season. Though making the postseason won’t be easy, the Celtics should be careful making too many moves this early in the offseason. The front office knows what they’re doing, hopefully their greed for a lottery pick doesn’t cost them in the future when Tatum gets back.

Does Jaylen Brown have security after latest reports?

There have been some rumors that the Celtics are listening to offers for Jaylen Brown. Though they don’t plan on moving Brown unless the offer is too good to be true, I would end the rumors right there. It doesn’t make sense to give up on Brown just yet, knowing you’ll be without Tatum for most of next season.

Brown is one of the highest paid players in the NBA. He should be around until Boston feels they don’t need him anymore. They still need him right now. Especially because there’s no telling how Tatum will look post Achilles injury.

I think they need to refrain from making this drastic of a move. They paid Brown for a reason and the 2025-26 season will prove why they either made a mistake or should believe in him moving forward.