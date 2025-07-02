Are the Celtics willing to take an enormous gamble with their gap year?

The Milwaukee Bucks released guard Damian Lillard yesterday afternoon, in what became one of the biggest surprises of the offseason up to this point. Aaron Goodwin, Lillard's agent, shared a statement following Milwaukee's decision to waive Lillard.

"It's an incredible opportunity for Damian. He receives all of his money guaranteed, and it provides him an opportunity to decide his next destination as an unrestricted free agent," Goodwin said. "He gets a chance to rehab at home if he chooses to, and be with his family and his kids for the next year. The goal is for him to take his time and make a decision on what his next destination will be."

As Dame begins to look for a new place to call home, Lillard will be owed $113 million, which will be spread out over the next five years.

Celtics roster outlook

The Boston Celtics might be the ideal destination for Lillard, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, just like Jayson Tatum. And despite the departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Luke Kornet, and more than likely Al Horford, the Celtics still have plenty of star power to compete for a championship as Lillard works to add a title to his resume.

General Manager of the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, has done a solid job this offseason of retooling this roster. Stevens was able to get the team back under the second apron, acquire young talent with players like Anfernee Simons, and acquire future draft capital to stockpile for the future.

Stevens may not be done making moves this offseason to begin preparing for the 2026-27 season when Tatum returns. The rumors of Jaylen Brown getting traded still loom large, especially when Boston could get a haul for him. The Celtics may look to trade Simons for more assets, and they still need to look for an upgrade at center.

Dame to Boston?

Despite being 34 years old and having dealt with a serious injury at this stage of his career, the Celtics and Lillard should be willing to take a chance with each other. With Jaylen Brown and Derrick White expected to lead the Celtics this season, they're likely headed for a first-round exit and can use this year as an opportunity to evaluate and develop some of the younger players like Baylor Scheierman and JD Davidson.

Insert Lillard onto the team with more than likely a two-year, team-friendly contract; he is worth the risk. Lillard would be able to rehab, work out, and grow alongside Jayson Tatum as both stars get prepared to take the court the following season.

You then have a retooled core that would feature Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White that could make a ton of noise in the Eastern Conference. It's no secret that Damian Lillard wants to win a ring before it's all said and done, and Boston may just be the perfect landing spot.