Should the Celtics try to make Jaylen Brown into their new Jayson Tatum?

Versatility doesn't grow on trees. Some players can hunt shots themselves while keeping their teammates involved. Everybody isn't wired like that. The Boston Celtics will feel the aftermath of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury in more than one way.

Tatum is acknowledged as one of the most versatile forwards in the game. He can be a de facto point guard, rebound like the board man, and take centers out of the game defensively (Daniel Gafford and Derek Livley were no-shows in the 2024 Finals because of Tatum).

Not to mention, Tatum has averaged over 26 points per game since the 2021 season. At 6-foot-10, Tatum has no issues acting as a screener and decimating defenses when they make incorrect decisions. It's no walk in the park, replacing number zero in Boston. The Celtics don't have anyone on their roster as talented as Tatum to replace his output, but Jaylen Brown is as close as it gets.

The Jays have been pitted against each other since the beginning of the tandem. Those who wanted to break them up too early were missing the fact that they complement each other in a way. Tatum is smooth as butter and isn't the firecracker Brown is. Brown has that Rottweiler mentality and seeks to destroy opponents' will. He's looking to slit your throat with buckets and can't miss ball pressure on defense. Brown made Luka Dončić work for every bucket in their Finals matchup.

While Brown can hunt for the knockout punch every possession down the floor, Tatum was tasked with engine duties. The Celtics haven't employed a typical point guard in a while, and those responsibilities fell on Tatum. His smooth, dependable personality translated right into his on-court duties. He's willing to do it all to see the Celtics win.

According to Cleaning The Glass, Tatum's assist percentage (percentage of made field goals that the player assisted on while they were on the court) was in the 97th percentile amongst forwards last year. Tatum hasn't been under the 90th percentile since 2021. Tatum's assists-to-usage rating is off the charts in the 82nd percentile. He's looking to find the best shot, whether that be his attempt or an extra pass. Tatum led Boston in assists per game and rebounds (8.0) last season. He was Mr.-do-it-all for the historic franchise.

With Tatum out for this season and the loss of Jrue Holiday, who's running the show in Boston? Does newcomer Anfernee Simons take on that role? What about Payton Pritchard and Derrick White getting an upgraded role? Those are possibilities, but Joe Mazzulla may just put the ball in his new best player's hands.

Should the Celtics elevate Jaylen Brown to Tatum's responsibilities?

Jaylen Brown is a two-way menace. He'll drop 30 and guard the other team's best player. Tatum could do that, but Boston has asked more of him. Can Brown do the de facto point guard stuff Tatum does? It's not easy to envision so.

While discussing the playmaking aspect, Brown can be described as having tunnel vision. Once his mind is made up, the ball is going up too. Forwards who create for others keep their eyes open so they can survey the floor — that isn't something Brown has demonstrated at a high level.

In 2020, Brown averaged more turnovers than assists. He's come a long way since then, but he still isn't a natural playmaker for others. Brown's assists-to-usage rate ranks in the 46th percentile per Cleaning The Glass. It's not in his nature to play the role Tatum has been playing the last several seasons.

The Celtics will do what they've always done when they don't have a real point guard on the roster. The responsibilities will be divvied up. There's no Tatum to take the lion's share of the playmaking burden, so Brown, White, Pritchard, and Simons all need to pitch in. Brown will have more of a role, but he won't do exactly what Tatum does.

In terms of the big man stuff Tatum was able to do, Brown won't be able to sniff those heights. It simply comes down to a matter of height, in fact. Tatum can snag boards and diffuse centers because he's 6-foot-8 with shoulders like Hercules. Tatum has solid positioning in the paint with the trees and manages to snag rebounds like a 1990s center.

That type of versatility isn't in the cards for Brown, but this is his chance to show he's a viable number one option. When detractors wanted to break up the Jays, one of the talking points was, "Brown can lead his own team." We'll see what he's made of as the guy very soon. He won't do all the little things Tatum did, but a 30-points per game season could be on the horizon.