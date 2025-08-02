Celtics are making a massive bet on Neemias Queta

After trading Kristaps Porziņģis, losing Luke Kornet, and (likely) Al Horford in free agency, the Boston Celtics are left with a gaping hole at center. Their rotation now consists of Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman, and second-round pick Amari Williams. Undoubtedly, this is one of the worst center rotations in the league.

Queta is the most likely and best equipped to become the Celtics' starting center. His 13.7 minutes per game this past season were the most of the Celtics' center rotation. However, going from occasional minutes to 25-plus minutes a game is a massive jump and a risk. There are a lot of factors at play, but Queta’s play will significantly impact whether or not the Celtics can compete for a playoff spot.

Neemias Queta's skill set

This past season, Queta posted averages of 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks. At his best, Queta can be an effective rim runner and shot blocker. The 26-year-old is entering his fifth year in the league and third year with the Celtics.

While he hasn’t gotten consistent minutes, Queta has shown his potential in flashes. For his career, Queta has averaged 0.7 blocks and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes. Queta’s athleticism and activity on the glass also stand out. If the 7-footer can put it all together, the Celtics may have found a quality center at a bargain price.

However, Queta still lacks polish on both ends of the floor. Defensively, Queta lacks discipline and often gets too block-happy. Notably, Queta has averaged 4.8 fouls per 36 minutes and 6.7 fouls per 100 possessions for his career. He is also often out of position and can be exposed on switches despite having solid mobility. It’s tough to count on this type of player to anchor your defense.

Offensively, Queta struggles around the rim to score unless it’s off lobs and is a subpar decision-maker. Queta shot 65 percent from the field over. However, 59 of his 132 made field goals were dunks. If you remove dunks, he shot just 50 percent from the field. He posted 40 turnovers to 45 assists for the season. While Queta can be an effective screener, he also struggles with illegal screens at times, which accounts for a fair amount of his turnovers.

Queta will be key in determining the Celtics' success

Ultimately, Queta is still a bit raw, and it’s unclear how many minutes he can handle. Regardless, he is the Celtics' best option and thus will have to play a significant role. Perhaps Queta can develop some of the more raw aspects of his game and help the Celtics remain a playoff team. However, it’s also possible Queta isn’t ready for this increased role, and the Celtics’ center rotation keeps them out of the playoffs.

It’s worth considering how Jayson Tatum’s injury impacts Queta’s offensive role. Tatum often was utilized in a point forward role and was one of the Celtics' most effective pick-and-roll ball handlers. Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, was also one of the Celtics' best pick-and-roll ball handlers. The Celtics will depend on Derrick White, Anfernee Simons, and Jaylen Brown to maximize Queta’s offensive skill set. Undoubtedly, Queta’s development on both ends of the floor will be one of the most crucial elements of the Celtics' upcoming season.