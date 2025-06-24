Celtics trade candidates: Who could be moved after Jrue Holiday?

A new era is about to dawn in Boston. The roster that won an NBA title in 2023-24 is likely to be overhauled this summer, and the moves have already started after the team shipped Jrue Holiday to Portland for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

With Holiday out and Simons in, C's fans now sit and wait for the next move — and there are plenty of candidates to be part of that next move.

Kristaps Porzingis is likely done in Boston

After playing a huge role on Boston's championship team, Kristaps Porzingis missed about half of the 2024-25 season. When he did play, he wasn't nearly as productive as he was the year prior, and now a Porzingis trade feels more like a "when" than an "if." In fact, I would have guessed that Porzingis would have been dealt before Jrue Holiday, but that obviously didn't happen.

Either way, the veteran center is now an expiring, $30 million contract. That's a pretty big number but at least one team will talk themselves into a bounce back year for KP and swing a deal with Boston.

Sam Hauser might be a hot commodity on the trade market

The sharpshooter signed a four-year extension about a year ago that kicks in starting this year. But in a year that Boston isn't throwing away, but also isn't likely to be a real Finals contender with Jayson Tatum sidelined, a Hauser trade is much more feasible than if this team were fully healthy.

It won't be hard to find interest for Hauser, who's always been an elite 3-point shooter and carved out a role for himself in Boston over the past few years. Orlando still needs shooting, Brooklyn has some cap space, the Lakers (I know, I know) are always looking to add. There are plenty of suitors for Hauser, it just depends which direction Brad Stevens wants to go.

Al Horford and Luke Kornet could both be back... or traded

Two of Boston's big men — perhaps the two most important in Horford and Kornet — are both unrestricted free agents in about a week. I presume at least one of them will be back in Celtics green next year because Boston doesn't have many other reliable frontcourt options, but I think both of them are actively on the trade block. If Boston signs one of them, then a team offers a good trade package, maybe the C's trade that guys and sign the other one. Maybe they sign-and-trade one of them. There are a few ways to approach this, and my guess is these guys get a little deeper into free agency before we get any answers.

Derrick White is probably not on the trade block, and that's smart

There already have been rumors around White's availability, and I doubt those die down anytime soon. And sure, Brad Stevens is probably entertaining offers for everyone on the roster, but that doesn't mean a move will actually happen, and I would be beyond stunned if the team moves White. In Tatum's absence, White will basically be the team's second scoring option and its most important defensive piece. It would take a multi-pick package plus a good player to pry White from Boston's cold hands.

Jaylen Brown is likely a non-starter in trade talks

Folks have, for some reason, wanted to split up Tatum and Brown for years. First it was because they apparently couldn't play together (never made sense) and now it's because Tatum will likely miss the 25-26 season. But it doesn't really make any sense to trade Brown, and Boston certainly knows that. Other teams need not waste their time here.