Chris Paul could save the Suns once more if free agency rumors are true

The memory of the 2021 NBA Finals loss still haunts Phoenix Suns fans four years later, given the playoff disappointments that followed in the years after. Since that loss in the NBA Finals, a lot has changed involving the Suns franchise. One thing that hasn't changed is that their franchise star, Devin Booker, is still with the Suns, and it looks like he's here to stay for the long term after the recent Kevin Durant trade.

Team depth has been the biggest issue for the Suns in past seasons, as they traded away a majority of their depth from the 2021 NBA Finals for Kevin Durant in 2023. As a result, the Suns failed to get past the second round of the NBA playoffs and fell apart last season, missing the playoffs at 36-46.

The depth pieces they gained from the Houston Rockets in the Durant trade and from the NBA Draft have the Suns confident going into next season. A recent rumor about a critical contributor for the Suns' 2021 NBA Finals team returning also has Suns fans optimistic.

Could Chris Paul return to the Suns?

Recent rumors, most recently reported by insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, have been circulating that San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is considering a return to the Suns this offseason. Paul played a crucial role in leading the Suns to their first Western Conference Championship since 1993 during his tenure in Phoenix. In his three seasons with the Suns, Paul averaged 15 points per game

While his career is coming to a close and his talent isn't as valuable as it used to be, Paul proved to be a veteran leader for a very young and talented Spurs team.

A return to Phoenix would give Paul a similar role that he had in San Antonio. The Suns will have a lot of young pieces on their team next season, including 10th overall pick Khaman Maluach from Duke and second-round selection Rasheer Fleming from Saint Joseph's,

The Suns also acquired 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from the Rockets in the Durant trade. Green has seen his fair share of ups and downs in his career, and Paul could be a veteran leader for Green and the Suns' backcourt.

While the Suns aren't good enough to compete for a championship next season in a loaded Western Conference, the addition of Paul could help the Suns get back to the playoffs.