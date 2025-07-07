Where Chris Paul ranks on list of top-10 point guards of all-time

At the Black Film Festival, Chris Paul said he's expecting that the 2025-26 NBA season will be the last of his career. This would mark his 21st season in the NBA, the third most of all time, tying Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis, and Robert Parish.

Unfortunately for the younger fans, they will remember Paul as a role player for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, but those who watched him in his New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clipper days, he was the best point guard in basketball.

As the basketball community will continue to rank players, it's a consensus that Chris Paul is among the 10 best point guards in NBA history, but where he does he fall on the all-time list?

Where does Chris Paul rank on the all time point guard list?

Paul's career numbers, before his 21st season, are 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals on .470/.370/.871 shooting splits. He ranks second on the all-time assist and steal leader board, trailing John Stockton in both.

His career accolades: 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections (four first team, five second team, and two third team), nine All-Defensive selections (seven first team, two second team), and six time steal champion, five time assist champion, 2006 Rookie of the Year, 2013 All-Star Game MVP, two gold medals and a member of the 75th Anniversary Team.

One of the most decorated and accomplished careers in the history point guards and of basketball. The one thing missing from his resume is a championship. With this being his last season to do it, it wouldn't carry the same weight as it would if he were still in his prime.

There is a consensus one and two, which are Magic Johnson and Steph Curry. Both were multiple MVPs and the best player for a dynasty, one of those preventing Paul from winning a championship. Another two players who should be in the top five are Oscar Robertson and Isiah Thomas. Robertson being the best point guard until Johnson came along, winning an MVP and championship. Thomas won two championships, beating Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Johnson in the process.

After that, Paul's ranking is all about taste. Those who are in the dicussion with are John Stockton, Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash, Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Bob Cousy, and after what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished this season, he should be too. (Jerry West is being classified as a shooting guard)

Paul will be ranked seventh behind Stockton and Gilgeous-Alexander. Behind Stockton because they have similar career accomplishments, but Stockton is slightly ahead and because Gilgeous-Alexander has already accomplished things that Paul has never done.