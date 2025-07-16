Clippers projected lineup after adding Bradley Beal

After reaching a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, guard Bradley Beal will sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

In essence, the Clippers repalced last year's breakout star Norman Powell with a combination of Bradley Beal and John Collins, who they acquired from Utah.

Will it work? I'm not sure! But here's at least how it could look.

Projected Clippers lineup after adding Bradley Beal

Position Starter Backup Point guard James Harden Kris Dunn Shooting guard Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic Small forward Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Power forward John Collins Nicolas Batum Center Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

I won't pretend like that's not, if everything goes right, a really good NBA lineup. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they play in the Western Conference which is not pleasant right now, but still — this is a pretty balanced lineup with some star power up top (depending on how you view Kawhi going forward.)

Ty Lue has depth to play with after adding Bradley Beal, John Collins

And he might need it because a lot of this roster is, well, kind of old. James Harden is 35, Kawhi is 34, Brook Lopez is 57 (okay, he's 37) and Nic Batum is 36.

That's why running a legit 10-man rotation (which I think they'll do, as all 10 of the guys listed above will be legit contributors) is such a privilege.