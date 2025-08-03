The Los Angeles Lakers just locked down Luka Dončić. After the still-stunning midseason trade that brought the superstar to the land of the silver screen, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office made it a priority to ink a new deal with their new cornerstone. They did that on Saturday, signing Dončić to a three-year, $160 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2028-2029.

Jayson Tatum currently has the largest contract extension in the NBA

The list of biggest contract extensions among NBA players right now is a thrilling adventure. You never have any idea who's coming next. Jayson Tatum has the largest extension by a pretty comfortable margin, then it gets a little wild after that.

Player Team Years Total Contract Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 5 $313,933,410 Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons 5 $269,085,780 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 5 $269,085,780 Franz Wagner Orlando Magic 5 $224,238,150 Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors 5 $224,238,150 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets 4 $207,845,568 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 5 $205,000,000 Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz 4 $195,868,144 Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets 5 $185,000,000 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 3 $175,369,698 Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks 3 $175, 369,698 Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers 3 $160,000,000

NOTE: Anthony Davis agreed to his extension when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

I have nothing against Lauri Markkanen or Jamal Murray; the former had a career ressurgance and I loved seeing him get paid. The ladder was a vital part of Denver's championship run in 2023 and that team would not have a ring without him, simple as that.

With that being said... it's a little jarring to see their names on this list with players like Alperen Sengun, Jaren Jackson Jr, Giannis and Luka. I'm never going to condemn players for getting their bags, but woah.

Lakers have their cornerstone piece once LeBron James retires

I know we don't want to talk about it... but LeBron James probably won't be around at the tail-end of this extension that Luka just signed. So this deal is great for a few reasons; firstly, it gives Luka the confidence that LA believes in him as the team's superstar going forward. It also gives the team a perfect handoff when LeBron calls it a career; there's no dropoff from one star to another. Lakers fans have it so dang easy.