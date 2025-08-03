The Los Angeles Lakers just locked down Luka Dončić. After the still-stunning midseason trade that brought the superstar to the land of the silver screen, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office made it a priority to ink a new deal with their new cornerstone. They did that on Saturday, signing Dončić to a three-year, $160 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2028-2029.
Jayson Tatum currently has the largest contract extension in the NBA
The list of biggest contract extensions among NBA players right now is a thrilling adventure. You never have any idea who's coming next. Jayson Tatum has the largest extension by a pretty comfortable margin, then it gets a little wild after that.
Player
Team
Years
Total Contract
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
5
$313,933,410
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
5
$269,085,780
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
5
$269,085,780
Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
5
$224,238,150
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
5
$224,238,150
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
4
$207,845,568
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
5
$205,000,000
Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
4
$195,868,144
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
5
$185,000,000
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
3
$175,369,698
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
3
$175, 369,698
Luka Dončić
Los Angeles Lakers
3
$160,000,000
NOTE: Anthony Davis agreed to his extension when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
I have nothing against Lauri Markkanen or Jamal Murray; the former had a career ressurgance and I loved seeing him get paid. The ladder was a vital part of Denver's championship run in 2023 and that team would not have a ring without him, simple as that.
With that being said... it's a little jarring to see their names on this list with players like Alperen Sengun, Jaren Jackson Jr, Giannis and Luka. I'm never going to condemn players for getting their bags, but woah.
Lakers have their cornerstone piece once LeBron James retires
I know we don't want to talk about it... but LeBron James probably won't be around at the tail-end of this extension that Luka just signed. So this deal is great for a few reasons; firstly, it gives Luka the confidence that LA believes in him as the team's superstar going forward. It also gives the team a perfect handoff when LeBron calls it a career; there's no dropoff from one star to another. Lakers fans have it so dang easy.