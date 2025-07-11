Cooper Flagg admits his Summer League debut was 'one of the worst games of my life'

Cooper Flagg would like to take a mulligan on this one.

The debut of the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, and one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory, was the centerpiece of the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. The Dallas Mavericks came out with a win, but Flagg managed just 10 points on 5-of-21 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

After the game, Flagg told reporters, “That might be one of the worst games of my life.”

He's absolutely right, and it was arguably the worst Summer League debut for a No. 1 pick in at least a decade.

Cooper Flagg has a bright future, even if he struggled in his first game

Flagg's shooting was obviously the biggest problem, but he did flash the versatile, two-way potential that made him such an intriguing prospect. He finished with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block and operated with the ball in his hands plenty, with the Mavs living up to their promise of experimenting with him as a point guard this season.

And, most importantly, he contributed winning plays when it mattered most, flashing his full skill set to help set up the game-winning bucket.

That game-winning shot was hit by Ryan Nembhard, an undrafted rookie who shone with 21 points, 5 assists and a steal, shooting 8-of-14. Nembhard is the younger brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and boasts a similar mix of mistake-free creation on the ball and swarming aggressive defense at the point of attack. He's a bit undersized, at just 6-foot, but one of a handful of players on this roster besides Flagg who has a chance to make an impact for Dallas during the regular season.

Bronny James was the marquee name on the Lakers roster, and he didn't fare much better than Flagg in this one — 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists on 2-of-8 from the field. But he did drag Flagg over a screen at the top of the key at one point, hitting a step-back jumper over the No. 1 pick, his most impressive highlight of the game.

Flagg won't have to wait long for a chance to redeem himself. The Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, at 4 p.m. ET, in what is expected to be the debut of No. 2 pick Dylan Harper. The former Rutgers point guard has missed the first four Summer League games for the Spurs recovering from a minor groin injury.

In the past, there has been a quick learning curve for top picks in the Summer League, so Flagg's struggles in this first game could easily be wiped away by a big performance against the Spurs.