Cooper Flagg is already coming to the Mavericks realization Luka knew well

There are high expectations for 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg to perform at a high level for the Dallas Mavericks. After two games in the NBA Summer League for the Mavericks, Flagg realized how difficult it's going to be for him to be the leader for Dallas in the coming seasons. The Mavericks are putting a lot of faith in the Duke star to become the new face of the franchise, something that they tried to do with Luka Doncic.

Flagg struggled in his summer league debut against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting from the field in the Mavericks' 87-85 win.

How Cooper Flagg played in the Summer League for the Mavericks

Flagg followed up his summer league debut letdown with an impressive performance in game two against No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs. Flagg scored 31 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 10-of-21 shooting from the field in the Mavericks 76-69 loss against the Spurs.

Flagg spoke about his performance in the summer league and his exhaustion from adjusting to an NBA offense

"I think I've been solid. I'm exhausted," he said after the game against the Spurs, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Jared Weiss. "I'm not used to bringing the ball up like that. Had somebody on my hip every time I brought the ball up the court 94 feet. I think I did a solid job of bringing it up against pressure and setting up different actions."

What to expect with Flagg and the Mavericks next season

While Flagg is expected to be the main focus on offense next season for the Mavericks, he won't have to carry the load all the time for Dallas. The Mavericks recently signed D'Angelo Russell to be a contributor in the backcourt while Kyrie Irving is recovering from his torn ACL injury.

The Mavericks also re-signed Dante Exum, which gives the team a lot of depth in the backcourt. The biggest question for the Mavericks is the health of Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

Thompson's talent is regressing due to his age but he can still have a significant impact on the Mavericks' offense next season. If Davis can stay healthy and play at a consistent level, it'll take a lot of pressure off Flagg and help him thrive in the Mavericks' offense next season.