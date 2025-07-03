First look at Cooper Flagg in Mavericks jersey had some fans fuming

The Dallas Mavericks aren’t shy about showing off their newest star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg. However, they might have some problems with his jersey itself.

On July 2, the Mavericks posted three candid photos of Flagg donning the team’s 2025-26 uniforms, captioned: “First look at 32,” followed by Flagg’s Twitter handle and the hashtag #MMFL (Mavs Fan For Life).

But while the intention was to spotlight their future face of the franchise, fans couldn’t help but focus on something else: the jersey creases.

Cooper Flagg's Mavericks jersey debut came with some problems

Despite landing the top pick, it looked like the Mavs took a few shortcuts ahead of the shoot. Wrinkle lines were clearly visible in Flagg’s uniform, leading to a flurry of social media reactions that called out the lack of polish in what should’ve been a franchise-defining moment.

“1st-round pick and we can’t iron the uni,” content creator Devin McGovern commented under the post.

“Number 1 pick and you can’t even steam his clothes??? What are we doing here?” another fan wrote.

“Damn, they couldn’t iron his uniform for this? Still looks clean. Excited to be wearing more New Balance shoes than ever moving forward,” added another.

"Can we rebrand now?" another Mavs fan asked.

"I didn't know I was still following this joke of a franchise... problem solved," a likely former-Mavs fan wrote.

Mavericks have time to get the steamer out for Cooper Flagg's debut

Flagg was pictured wearing the New Balance BB Hesi Low v2, the latest from his brand partnership with the sneaker company. Before starting his freshman season at Duke, Flagg received offers from Nike, Adidas, and a Chinese brand before choosing New Balance — becoming one of the most high-profile young players to join their roster.

In a recent interview with Complex, Flagg was asked about the possibility of a signature shoe down the line:

“I'm not sure. Obviously, there's always talks, and it’s been mentioned, but nothing set in stone. We’re just taking it how it goes, and hopefully, down the road, at some point, that will be something we’re able to do.”

For now, though, the Mavericks have until July 10 to break out the steamer and freshen up Flagg’s uniform before he makes his Summer League debut — a highly anticipated matchup against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.